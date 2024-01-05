The initial Pro Bowl selections for the 2023 NFL season were revealed this week and one player has made it known that he is not happy to be left off the list. Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was visibly annoyed on Thursday after practice while speaking with reporters.

St. Brown said he was "hot" that he was not selected for the honor.

The Pro Bowl is decided by a combination of fans, players and coaches votes, each group counting for a third of the voting.

The Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans, Philadelphia Eagles' A.J.Brown, and Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua are the four NFC wide receivers chosen. St. Brown says he knows how talented players those players are, but feels he should've been among that group.

"The receivers that got picked, they're great players, but I was hot," St. Brown said (via ESPN.com).

The 24-year-old said he is going to use this snub as motivation to play even better going forward.

"I guess I didn't do enough during the season, so I've got to go harder," St. Brown said. "Yeah, gotta go harder."

St. Brown was named as a first alternate, which means there is still a good chance he could end up on the Pro Bowl roster. Of course, he would rather be too busy prepping for the Super Bowl that week than to be chosen for the Pro Bowl.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

So far this season, St. Brown has 112 receptions for 1,371 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is tied with Lamb and Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill for most games with 100 yards receiving (8) and he has the second most receptions in the league, tied with Hill.

His 112 receptions is third all time in Lions' franchise history, behind Herman Moore, who had 123 in 1995 and Calvin Johnson, who finished with 122 receptions in 2012.

The Lions players selected to the Pro Bowl are tight end Sam LaPorta, center Frank Ragnow, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, tackle Penei Sewell and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

The Lions clinched their first divisional title sense 1993, the first time they ever finished first in the NFC North. The team stands at 11–5 and currently holds the No. 3 seed as they head into the regular season finale.