LOOK: Bills have no idea where Minnesota is on a map, get torched by Vikings on Twitter
Someone in Minnesota might want to give the Bills a geography lesson
If the Bills don't show up for their game against the Vikings on Sunday, it's because they apparently have no idea where the state of Minnesota is located.
The team was supposed to fly to Minneapolis on Saturday, but if the map below is any indication, they actually ended up in Wisconsin.
The map above came from the Bills' Twitter account. The good news is that they didn't get everything on the map wrong: They did know where Buffalo is located.
Although the Bills clearly slept through geography in middle school, they didn't want anyone to know that, so they immediately deleted the tweet. However, since you can't actually ever delete anything on the internet, here's a look at the full GIF that the Bills sent out.
The funniest part of this mistake is that the Vikings took notice. Obviously, the Vikings know they're not located in Wisconsin, so they decided to have some fun with the Bills' geographical mistake.
Somehow, things just seem to keep getting worse for the Bills: They're 0-2, their players are retiring mid-game and now this.
On the bright side, this isn't the worst geographical mistake that any NFL team has ever made. That honor belongs to the Falcons, who thought London was located in Spain back in 2014, and just so there's no confusion, London is in England (not Spain) and Minneapolis is in Minnesota (not Wisconsin).
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL DFS: Best SNF DraftKings lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Mahomes' ridiculous arm, bright future
Kansas City has itself a gunslinger and we should all sit back and watch
-
Packers vs. Redskins odds, best picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Packers and Redskins
-
Mayfield will be Browns starter Week 4
Cleveland is going to go with the rookie under center
-
Falcons vs Saints odds, picks, best bets
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Falcons vs. Saints game 10,000 times
-
Steelers vs. Buccaneers odds, top picks
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Mike Evans and the Bucs