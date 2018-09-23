LOOK: Bills have no idea where Minnesota is on a map, get torched by Vikings on Twitter

If the Bills don't show up for their game against the Vikings on Sunday, it's because they apparently have no idea where the state of Minnesota is located.

The team was supposed to fly to Minneapolis on Saturday, but if the map below is any indication, they actually ended up in Wisconsin.

The Bills have no idea where Minnesota is Twitter/@BuffaloBills

The map above came from the Bills' Twitter account. The good news is that they didn't get everything on the map wrong: They did know where Buffalo is located.

Although the Bills clearly slept through geography in middle school, they didn't want anyone to know that, so they immediately deleted the tweet. However, since you can't actually ever delete anything on the internet, here's a look at the full GIF that the Bills sent out.

Who put Josh Allen in charge of navigation?



(GIF’d before they delete it) pic.twitter.com/G0qHY1KfmF — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) September 22, 2018

The funniest part of this mistake is that the Vikings took notice. Obviously, the Vikings know they're not located in Wisconsin, so they decided to have some fun with the Bills' geographical mistake.

Can’t get anything by us @buffalobills...



We actually play in the other Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/zjSxrFyqot — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 22, 2018

Somehow, things just seem to keep getting worse for the Bills: They're 0-2, their players are retiring mid-game and now this.

On the bright side, this isn't the worst geographical mistake that any NFL team has ever made. That honor belongs to the Falcons, who thought London was located in Spain back in 2014, and just so there's no confusion, London is in England (not Spain) and Minneapolis is in Minnesota (not Wisconsin).