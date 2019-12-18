Mike Evans officially placed on injured reserve by Buccaneers, team promotes receiver Spencer Schnell
Mike Evans' season is over
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed star receiver Mike Evans on injured reserve on Wednesday, putting a close to his 2019 season after suffering a hamstring injury against the Colts in Week 14. In addition to Evans, the team has also placed safety Jordan Whitehead on IR and have promoted receiver Spencer Schnell to the active roster.
Evans' injury came during a 61-yard touchdowns pass from Jameis Winston late in the first quarter of that Week 14 win over Indianapolis. He was ruled out for the remainder of that contest and didn't play in Tampa's Week 15 win over Detroit. Evans finishes 2019 with 67 receptions for 1,157 yards and eight touchdowns through 13 games played.
His loss, along with the latest blow to fellow receiver Chris Godwin, does leave the Bucs passing game strapped for weapons for Winston over the final two weeks. Breshad Perriman did fill Evans' shoes admirably in Week 15, however, catching five of his six targets for 113 yards and three touchdowns.
From a fantasy perspective: If you lost either Evans or Godwin due to these injuries, Perriman has been dubbed a priority add by CBS Sports senior fantasy writer Jamey Eisenberg and is "a borderline must-start receiver in all leagues against the Texans."
As for Schnell, he'll likely factor in to the passing game rotation, but may not be a candidate for you to roster in season-long leagues. Really, he'd be a shot in the dark play in DFS. That said, the rookie out of Illinois State did impress in the preseason, catching seven passes for 119 yards.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Kerr Week 16 picks: Cowboys beat Eagles
The Cowboys continue their recent dominance over the Eagles
-
Dak Prescott had MRI on shoulder
The plot thickens ahead of the most important NFC East game this season
-
Daniel Jones on track to start vs. WAS
The rookie first-round pick looks ready to return
-
Titans add new kicker as woes continue
It's been a nightmare season of kicking for the Tennessee Titans
-
Top Week 16 NFL odds, picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Eagles LB moved to IR ahead of DAL clash
Another key player is down for the count in Philadelphia
-
Brees, Thomas set records in blowout win
It was a special night for Brees, Thomas and everyone except the Colts
-
Bills beat Steelers, clinch playoff spot
The Bills defense created five takeaways and the offense scored two TDs as Buffalo moved to...
-
Bengals vs. Patriots live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Bengals vs. Patriots football game