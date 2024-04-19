The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away, with many storylines set to come to a head. Behind where the top quarterbacks will go and who will be selected in the top 10 lies where the veterans with uncertain futures will end up.

Proven players in the league are part of draft deals, usually as collateral to move up or for a high-end talent in the first found or as a way to acquire more picks. Remember, deadlines spur action -- and there's no closer deadline than on draft night.

With the draft fast approaching, here's a look at six veterans with uncertain futures who could impact the first round.

Aiyuk's days with the 49ers could be numbered based on a few factors. The 2020 first-round pick will be playing under the fifth-year option at $14.1242 million, and he's seeking a new contract. Aiyuk's agent refuted a report of his client requesting a trade, but Aiyuk may not play on the fifth-year option as he seeks the higher payday.

DeVonta Smith's extension of $25 million per year is a barometer for Aiyuk's next contract, but will the 49ers pay it? Or will the 49ers seek draft compensation for Aiyuk, draft a wideout in the early rounds and have Aiyuk's new team pay him?

If the 49ers don't trade Aiyuk early in the draft, the pressure will be on to reach a long-term extension with him.

Higgins is under the franchise tag by the Bengals at $21.816 million, but he's mulling the potential of a trade while seeking a long-term contract. Higgins did say last week he's anticipating playing in Cincinnati for 2024, but the long-term extension still remains up in the air unless they can get a deal done by mid-July.

The Bengals don't have to make a decision on Higgins by draft night, but there will be suitors for his services. If Cincinnati wants to move up in the draft, it does have Higgins as trade collateral. Its preference would be to keep him around in a Super Bowl window.

The Broncos wouldn't actually trade their best player, would they? Never put it past Sean Payton, as the organization is in the midst of a rebuild and doesn't have a franchise quarterback following the Russell Wilson debacle.

If the Broncos want to trade up into the top five from No. 12 -- and get ahead of the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants -- Surtain may be the player who will allow them to accomplish the task. Would be hard for the Arizona Cardinals (No. 4 pick) or Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5) to pass up an opportunity to acquire Surtain if they have to trade down from their current draft position.

Surtain has one year left on his rookie deal with the fifth-year option certainly to be picked up. Any team that acquires Surtain will have him under team control for at least two years, giving them the ability to land a long-term extension.

One of the worst-kept secrets leading up to the draft is the Giants' search for a quarterback. Will they stay at No. 6 and select one or will they trade up to acquire a quarterback after the New England Patriots pick at No. 3?

Where does that leave Jones, who is bound to play the 2024 season on the Giants with a cap number of $47.855 million? The Giants are looking toward their next quarterback regardless if they draft one early in this year's class or not. If they do draft one in the first round, do the Giants try to see if a quarterback-needy team would take on the remaining years of Jones' contract?

This season appears to be Jones' last with the Giants. What New York does in Round 1 will be intriguing.

Another Broncos player with an uncertain future, Sutton wasn't present for the voluntary portion of offseason workouts this week. Keep in mind the word "voluntary." Broncos general manager George Paton said Sutton "is in a good place," but that still leaves his future in question come draft night.

The Broncos are looking for a quarterback, and Sutton is a good trade chip. He has a $17.4 million cap hit for 2024 and a $17.8 million cap hit for 2025, a contract worth acquiring for a team looking for a receiver. Doesn't hurt the Broncos could dump off contracts in the midst of a rebuild, making Sutton expendable.

Sutton is one of the better players on the Broncos, but Denver's focus on finding a quarterback clouds things a bit.

Ramczyk's knee is not recovering as quickly as the Saints hoped, leaving them on an island when figuring out the tackle position. Trevor Penning was benched six games into last season and Ramczyk admitted himself that the cartilage in his knee has deteriorated.

Will Ramczyk ever play in the NFL again? He'll be limited in the offseason program and his status for training camp is up in the air. The Saints and Ramczyk also agreed to a renegotiated contract.

New Orleans is expected to take a tackle in Round 1, one who could play right tackle (Ramczyk's position). His knee issues are worth monitoring.