The two biggest upcoming items in the NFL offseason are free agency, which opens next week, and the NFL Draft, which is under two months away. Both offer teams opportunities for improvement, whether that's rebuilding, reloading or just filling in the cracks.

We can -- and do -- try our best to play matchmaker. I've predicted landing spots for top free agents, and the excellent CBS Sports NFL Draft team has been pumping out mock drafts.

But what if we combined the two, creating a free agency mock draft that gives the teams with the most cap space the best "picks," for lack of a better term? The Chargers, Titans, Raiders, Commanders and Jets represent the five teams with the deepest pockets, according to Over The Cap's effective cap space.

All teams must be cap-compliant -- meaning their top 51 salaries plus dead money fall under the established cap -- by the start of the league year. Still, teams with the most resources have the chance to spend top-of-the-market money. Teams just barely squeaking under the cap might not.

We say "might" because some teams are more willing to structure contracts aggressively than others. Cap space isn't an exact measurement of available resources, but it provides a pretty good picture.

With that in mind, here's our 2026 free agency mock draft.

1. Chargers: EDGE Trey Hendrickson

The Chargers' offensive line was an abject disaster in 2025, and originally I had Tyler Linderbaum as the choice here. Then the Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz, so I pivoted to the other side of the ball. The Chargers are set to lose several edge defenders this offseason, and they have the deep pockets to pursue a big name here. Trey Hendrickson, 31, had back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons in 2023 and 2024.

2. Titans: C Tyler Linderbaum

New coach Robert Saleh has been active remaking the Titans in his image. He released two starters -- center Lloyd Cushenberry and safety Xavier Woods -- and traded away T'Vondre Sweat for edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. Adding the best offensive lineman on the market -- the 26-year-old Tyler Linderbaum -- continues the overhaul.

3. Raiders: WR Alec Pierce

The Raiders need help everywhere, but giving presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza viable surroundings in his rookie year should be the top priority. Alec Pierce, 25, showed immense growth in 2025. He led the league in yards per reception for the second straight season and became the first player with at least 1,000 receiving yards while averaging at least 20 yards per catch since 2019. In Pierce, Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders would have a strong young skill-position core.

4. Commanders: EDGE Jaelan Phillips

It's a good year to need an edge defender, and that's arguably the Commanders' biggest need. Hendrickson and Odafe Oweh are also options, but Washington opts for Jaelan Phillips in this exercise, improving its defense while taking him from division-rival Philadelphia. Phillips, 26, has had injury issues, but the talent has never been in question. His 73 pressures tied for the ninth-most in 2025, and his 18.8% pressure rate ranked fourth-highest among 139 players who rushed the passer at least 250 times. The Commanders get younger, faster and more athletic.

5. Jets: QB Kyler Murray

The Cardinals will release Kyler Murray once the new league year begins March 11, so while he technically isn't a free agent yet, he is headed there. Murray can be polarizing and mercurial, but the physical talent is undeniable. The Jets need a quarterback, and Murray -- when healthy -- would benefit from a solid core of Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and a young offensive line with talent. He'd be the Jets' best quarterback in years, and he'd come cheap considering the money Arizona still owes him. Murray, meanwhile, needs to get back on track after a difficult end to his time in Arizona.

6. Seahawks: S Coby Bryant

Yes, the Super Bowl champions have money to spend this offseason, but part of that stems from the number of contributors they're set to lose from the title team, Coby Bryant among them. Bryant's versatility, aggression and overall talent shined when Mike Macdonald came to town, and at 26 years old, he's still improving. With cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Josh Jobe also hitting free agency, Seattle needs to decide which defensive back to prioritize. In this case, it's Bryant.

7. Steelers: QB Aaron Rodgers

Is this a reach? Yes. Aaron Rodgers, 42, was fine in 2025. He didn't turn the ball over, he was generally accurate and he showed the arm talent that made him a superstar for more than a decade. You don't win four MVPs by accident. But Rodgers is also a diminished version of his former self, one who wants to get the ball out quickly — sometimes to a fault. Still, his former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy made it very clear he wants Rodgers on his team.

8. Bengals: EDGE Odafe Oweh

Odafe Oweh's transformation from inconsistent-but-talented to productive athletic standout happened in the blink of an eye after the Ravens traded him to the Chargers. He had 7.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games with Los Angeles and then produced a three-sack, two-forced-fumble performance in the NFL wild card round against the Patriots. Oweh just turned 27, and the Bengals desperately need to upgrade their defense. Oweh plus 2025 first-round pick Shemar Stewart would form an athletic edge duo.

9. Patriots: WR Jauan Jennings

The Patriots rose from one of the NFL's worst teams to one of its best thanks to hitting it big in 2025 free agency. Still, holes remain, with pass rusher and wide receiver being the most glaring -- the latter especially so after the release of Stefon Diggs. Jauan Jennings, 28, steps in as a tough, reliable pass catcher willing to block and work over the middle.

10. 49ers: WR Mike Evans

The 49ers' receiving corps is set to get hit hard by free agency, George Kittle tore his Achilles in the playoffs, and Ricky Pearsall has had trouble staying healthy. Mike Evans said he wants to join a contender with a quarterback and offensive coordinator who can get him the ball. Enter the 49ers. Brock Purdy gives his wide receivers chances downfield, which fits the 6-foot-5 Evans perfectly. Plus, Kyle Shanahan can scheme things up as well as anyone. Evans, 32, remains a big red-zone target who can still win downfield.

11. Cardinals: QB Malik Willis

This might not be the most likely landing spot for Malik Willis, but in this mock exercise, the Cardinals' relatively early pick compared to some other quarterback-needy teams earns them the chance to "pick" the intriguing 26-year-old. Willis showed well in relief of Jordan Love for Matt LaFleur's Packers, and now he becomes Mike LaFleur's (Matt's brother) first quarterback in Arizona.

12. Texans: G David Edwards

The Texans' fearsome defense shouldn't need many big-money reinforcements, allowing GM Nick Caserio and Co. to focus on the offensive side of the ball. In this instance, that means David Edwards, a steady guard who hasn't missed a game due to injury the past two seasons and was part of Buffalo's strong run game.

13. Rams: CB Jamel Dean

The Rams already made the big splash by acquiring cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs, and then they re-signed safety Kamren Curl. Here, they double-dip at cornerback. Jamel Dean has had injury issues, but he was excellent in 2025, allowing just a 25% completion rate in man coverage, per PFF, while delivering in zone coverage as well. Dean, 29, has an injury history and is at the age where you start to get nervous about cornerbacks, but with McDuffie inside and Dean outside, Los Angeles could address its most glaring need in short order.

14. Broncos: RB Kenneth Walker III

Super Bowl 60 MVP Kenneth Walker III is the first running back off the board here. A tackle-breaking machine with elite burst and athleticism, Walker, 25, would provide a much-needed boost for the Broncos, who ranked 28th in explosive rush rate and 24th in yards per carry from Week 11 onward following J.K. Dobbins' injury.

15. Chiefs: WR Romeo Doubs

The Chiefs are in an odd spot. Their three recent titles plus Patrick Mahomes suggest a win-now era, but significant potential free-agent losses, the McDuffie trade, a six-win 2025 and Mahomes coming off a torn ACL say otherwise. In Romeo Doubs, the Chiefs get a reliable wide receiver who is bigger, more physical and more well-rounded than their current group of outside pass catchers. Plus, he's 25, so age is on both his and the Chiefs' side.

16. Buccaneers: LB Devin Lloyd

At long last, the best off-ball linebacker comes off the market. Devin Lloyd, 27, had five interceptions in 2025, including a 99-yard pick-six against the Chiefs. Lavonte David has held down the middle of Tampa Bay's defense honorably since 2012, but he's 36, a free agent and clearly on the decline.

17. Saints: CB Jaylen Watson

The Saints have to be happy with how they and rookie quarterback Tyler Shough closed the 2025 season, giving them a bevy of options going forward. Add to Shough's offense with a running back or pass catcher? Add to the pass rush? Here, they replace outgoing cornerback Alontae Taylor with Jaylen Watson, 27, who isn't quite as versatile but is an upgrade at outside corner.

18. Eagles: S Bryan Cook

With Reed Blankenship set to hit free agency, the Eagles add arguably the best player at the position available in Bryan Cook. The 26-year-old leans more "reliable" than "game-changing," but he is more than capable against the run and the pass, and the Eagles could use that after a disappointing first-round playoff exit.

19. Browns: LT Rasheed Walker

I considered Rasheed Walker for several landing spots but couldn't quite make the connection until here. The need is obvious -- the Browns are losing all five starters, and even with Tytus Howard arriving from the Texans, there's a lack of viable players. Walker, 26, is still young enough to fit into the Browns' slow build. He will get big money.

20. Falcons: WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Almost exclusively an underneath slot receiver during the first three years of his career, Wan'Dale Robinson, 25, showed far more versatility in both where he lined up and where he caught the ball in 2025. His 11.0 yards per reception was by far the highest of his career. Atlanta has almost nothing at wide receiver behind Drake London, a big, physical 50-50 ball winner. Robinson, on the other hand, can really separate and make defenders miss.

21. Panthers: LB Tremaine Edmunds

The Bears granted Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade, but after finding no suitors, they released him. Edmunds, 27, is still a good player, and he'd enjoy playing behind stud defensive tackle Derrick Brown as Carolina works to upgrade its front seven.

22. Bears: EDGE Khalil Mack

The Bears have been busy offloading big contracts to clear the way for moves in free agency. That could include retaining 2025 defenders such as Kevin Byard III, Jaquan Brisker and Nahshon Wright. But how about reuniting with Khalil Mack, who remains disruptive as a pass rusher and elite against the run even at 35?

23. Packers: CB Nahshon Wright

Here, the Packers not only improve their lackluster secondary, but they also hurt their archrival Bears. Nahshon Wright, 27, had five interceptions, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries for the turnover-forcing machine that was Chicago's defense last year. Green Bay forced just 14 turnovers, tied for the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

24. Cowboys: CB Alontae Taylor

The Cowboys could go in almost any direction this free-agency period, as long as it's on defense. Alontae Taylor, 27, presents inside-outside versatility, is a dogged competitor and has six sacks over the past two seasons.

25. Giants: C Connor McGovern

The Giants need to build in front of and around Jaxson Dart, and in this case, it's with the player handing him the ball every snap. Connor McGovern, 28, has provided the Bills upper-tier center play for the last two seasons, and John Harbaugh knows the value of a good center after coaching Linderbaum in Baltimore. The Giants add a steady presence in the middle.

26. Colts: EDGE Boye Mafe

Boye Mafe has been stuck in a deep Seahawks pass-rusher rotation the past few years, producing just eight sacks over the past two seasons after recording nine in 2023. But his age (27), athleticism and flashes suggest he should strike it rich in free agency. The Colts desperately need disruptors up front, and Mafe could fit the bill.

27. Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne Jr.

Travis Etienne Jr. racked up big counting numbers (1,399 yards from scrimmage) last season and handled a heavy workload with 296 touches, but some underlying metrics aren't as favorable. Still, the Jaguars were arguably the NFL's best team down the stretch of the regular season, and Etienne, 27, was a huge part of that. Keeping him in town sharing the backfield with longtime teammate Trevor Lawrence is the move Jacksonville makes.

28. Dolphins: TE Isaiah Likely

In all likelihood, Miami will grab a quarterback of some sort in free agency, but in this scenario the one who makes the most sense, Willis, is off the board. Instead, the Dolphins build around "quarterback TBD" with Isaiah Likely, who is just 25 and has flashed intriguing traits as a speedy downfield threat with a big catch radius.

29. Lions: G Kevin Zeitler

The Lions' strength had been the offensive line, but major questions emerged on the interior in 2025, and now left tackle Taylor Decker and guard/center Graham Glasgow are departing. Detroit must be better up front if it wants any chance to get back to the postseason, and reuniting with Kevin Zeitler would be a good step. He's 35, but he's still playing well.

30. Vikings: QB Geno Smith

The Vikings are set to bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with J.J. McCarthy, if not start over him. Murray seems to be the top option, but in this mock he lands elsewhere. That leads us to Geno Smith, 35, who endured a dreadful 2025 with the Raiders. He'd be in a much better environment in Minnesota, where he could deliver downfield to Justin Jefferson in Kevin O'Connell's offense.

31. Ravens: G Isaac Seumalo

The Ravens entered 2025 as Super Bowl favorites and then didn't even make the playoffs, exposing several holes in the roster. They addressed the biggest one in trading for Maxx Crosby, but they need to add to the other side of the trenches, too. Isaac Seumalo is a physical guard who would fit in well and provide a much-needed upgrade.

32. Bills: EDGE Kwity Paye

I heavily considered another one-year deal for Joey Bosa, who had a solid debut in Buffalo, but ultimately I went with Kwity Paye. Paye is younger (27) and more stout against the run. He hasn't lived up to his first-round billing, but perhaps there's more to be unlocked.