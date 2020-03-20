NFL free agency: Steelers trade for former Ravens defensive lineman Chris Wormley, per report
Wormley can help fill the void left by Javon Hargrave's departure
The Steelers have turned to their division rival to help shore up their defensive line. On Friday, the Steelers were finalizing a deal to send a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for defensive lineman Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
A three-year veteran, Wormley adds depth to a Pittsburgh defensive line that saw former starter Javon Hargrave ink a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles earlier this week. Wormley became expendable after the Ravens traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Jaguars for five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell. Baltimore has also signed former Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers to a three-year deal.
The Ravens' third-round pick in the 2017 draft, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound veteran has appeared in 39 regular season games, receiving 15 starts. He has tallied 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and seven passes defensed. Wormley received seven starts last season, recording 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He received his first career postseason start this past January, making two tackles in Baltimore's wild card loss to the Titans.
A Toledo, Ohio native, Wormley played college football 45 minutes up the road at the University of Michigan. In Ann Arbor, Wormley earned two All-Big Ten selections. As a senior, he was tabbed as a second-team All-American by Sporting News.
Wormley joins a Steelers defensive line that already includes perennial Pro Bowl DT Cam Heyward, 2014 second-round pick Stephon Tuitt, and veteran DE Tyson Alualu. Pittsburgh's defense was a significant reason why the Steelers managed to go 8-8 last season despite missing QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, and RB James Conner for a combined 24 games.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Steelers ink Ebron to two-year deal
The Steelers get their No. 1 tight end in Ebron
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Melvin Gordon to sign with Broncos
Gordon is taking his talents to Denver for the next two years
-
Saints re-sign Andrus Peat to big deal
The former first-round draft pick is now locked up in New Orleans through 2024
-
Pats unlikely to pursue Winston
Jameis Winston doesn't look like he'll be heading to Foxborough
-
Top QBs remaining in free agency
There are plenty of quarterbacks looking for a new team, but not many starting jobs available
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game