NFL free agency: Steelers trade for former Ravens defensive lineman Chris Wormley, per report

The Steelers have turned to their division rival to help shore up their defensive line. On Friday, the Steelers were finalizing a deal to send a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for defensive lineman Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A three-year veteran, Wormley adds depth to a Pittsburgh defensive line that saw former starter Javon Hargrave ink a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles earlier this week. Wormley became expendable after the Ravens traded a 2020 fifth-round pick to the Jaguars for five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell. Baltimore has also signed former Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers to a three-year deal.

The Ravens' third-round pick in the 2017 draft, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound veteran has appeared in 39 regular season games, receiving 15 starts. He has tallied 54 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and seven passes defensed. Wormley received seven starts last season, recording 33 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two passes defensed. He received his first career postseason start this past January, making two tackles in Baltimore's wild card loss to the Titans.

A Toledo, Ohio native, Wormley played college football 45 minutes up the road at the University of Michigan. In Ann Arbor, Wormley earned two All-Big Ten selections. As a senior, he was tabbed as a second-team All-American by Sporting News.

Wormley joins a Steelers defensive line that already includes perennial Pro Bowl DT Cam Heyward, 2014 second-round pick Stephon Tuitt, and veteran DE Tyson Alualu. Pittsburgh's defense was a significant reason why the Steelers managed to go 8-8 last season despite missing QB Ben Roethlisberger, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, and RB James Conner for a combined 24 games.