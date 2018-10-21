NFL odds, picks for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Patriots and Eagles

The 2018 NFL season has been full of surprises, and the Week 7 NFL odds indicate that more thrilling games are on the way. Every NFL line is in the single-digits, and only one game, the Rams (-8.5) against the 49ers, has a spread of more than one score. Vegas anticipates four games will come down to a field goal or less, and the tightest line is between the Cowboys and Redskins, which is now a pick'em, meaning the game is viewed as completely even. With such razor-thin spreads and NFL odds and lines constantly shifting, be sure to check out the Week 7 NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

It went a blistering 13-2 straight up in Week 6, including calling the Steelers' outright upset of the Bengals, and the Patriots knocking off the previously unbeaten Chiefs. The model is now on an impressive 61-41 run on all of its top-rated picks, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has simulated every snap 10,000 times and its Week 7 NFL picks are in.

One of the Week 7 NFL picks the model is all over: the Eagles (-4.5) cover with room to spare against the Panthers.

It's been an up-and-down campaign for the defending Super Bowl champions, who sit at 3-3 after a dominant 34-13 victory over the Giants in Week 6. The model says that Philadelphia stays hot against a Carolina team that was upset by the Redskins last week.

Carson Wentz throws for nearly 300 yards, according to the model, while Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement combine for almost 100 yards on the ground in place of the injured Jay Ajayi (ACL, IR) as Philadelphia covers the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations. The Over (45.5) hits almost 60 percent of the time as well.

Another one of the top Week 7 NFL picks from the model: the Patriots (-2) cover on the road against the Bears.

The Bears were one of the hottest teams in the league before a surprising setback last week against Brock Osweiler and the Dolphins. Furthermore, Chicago receiver Allen Robinson (groin) and outside linebacker Khalil Mack (ankle) are both hobbled but active for Sunday's' matchup against a New England team that is hitting its stride after three straight wins. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is out with a back injury, but the team still has plenty of weapons in the passing game with Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, and Chris Hogan.

The model projects close to 300 yards of passing and two touchdowns for Tom Brady, while Sony Michel and James White combine for 100 yards on the ground against a tough Chicago defense. New England covers in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the Under (49.5) hits 60 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong selection for the huge Cowboys vs. Redskins showdown, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to lose in a game that will shake up the NFL playoff picture.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 7? And what Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.



Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3.5, 41.5)

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (+3. 47)

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 45)

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7, 43.5)

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears (+2, 49.5)

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 52.5)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Jets (+3.5, 45)

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 49.5)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (PK, 41.5)

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (+8.5, 52.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6, 57)

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 53)