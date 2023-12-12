This year is all about backup quarterbacks in the NFL. With so many starters injured, the second-string quarterbacks, and sometimes even the third-stringers are needing to step up when their name is called, which is happening quite often.

The latest starters to go down are the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, who both exited games on Sunday with injuries and did not return.

Stroud left with a head injury and was put into the league's concussion protocol. Texans backup Davis Mills came in and could start next week if Stroud does not clear protocol.

Herbert fractured his finger and was replaced by backup Easton Stick. On Tuesday, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reported that Herbert's season is over and he will undergo surgery on his right index finger.

This season, 54 different starting quarterbacks have played, just below the record (excluding strike seasons) set last year of 68. Of the 32 teams in the league, 16 have used multiple starting quarterbacks.

In total, there have been 38 starting quarterback changes. The Cleveland Browns lead the pack with seven starting quarterback changes and with four different starting quarterbacks this season.

All four starters, Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco, have won at least one game.

Here is a look at all the starting quarterbacks to miss games due to injury this season (along with how many games they missed):

*Number reflects expected number of games missed by the end of the season with injuries believed to be season-ending.