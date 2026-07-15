Biggest remaining offseason priority for every NFC team: Eight are in need at cornerback

The commencement of training camps is just around the corner. As teams fine-tune their rosters in the coming weeks in pursuit of their ultimate goal, winning a Super Bowl, which positional needs remain?

Although it feels like it was much longer ago, the Packers acquired Micah Parsons from Dallas in exchange for draft compensation and defensive tackle Kenny Clark last August. Although it did not have ramifications on last year's postseason, many expected that it would at the time of the deal.

There are several other small-scale moves executed in exchange for draft considerations. The Dolphins claimed cornerback Juju Brents on waivers, and now he is in line to start. Center Luke Fortner was acquired by the Saints from the Jaguars. He spent most of the 2025 season blocking for breakout rookie Tyler Shough and parlayed that into a contract from the rival Panthers this offseason. Negligible transactions in the moment can make both short and long-term impacts. Which positions could be of interest to your respective favorite NFL team?

Here is one perspective on the biggest need for each NFC team ahead of the 2026 NFL regular season:

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Defensive line

The defensive line is a concern. Chicago allowed the fourth-most yards before contact (1.89) in 2025, per TruMedia. The response has been to sign Neville Gallimore and Kentavius Street.

The third wide receiver spot behind Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III comes down to Kalif Raymond, Scotty Miller and rookie Zavion Thomas.

The offensive line could suffer a setback with Drew Dalman's abrupt retirement, leading to the acquisition of Garrett Bradbury. An injury to Ozzy Trapilo means that Braxton Jones will have to play extended time once again.

Detroit Lions: Cornerback

The unforeseeable expulsion of Terrion Arnold created a void in Chicago's secondary. Veteran Rock Ya-Sin is slated to start opposite D.J. Reed, and depth is really thin. The Lions may look to acquire help prior to the season.

Green Bay Packers: Cornerback

Free agent acquisition Nate Hobbs did not deliver the season Green Bay anticipated, and Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine are in line to start again. It is a gamble, as is defensive lineman Javon Hargrave tapping into the fountain of youth.

It is worth monitoring how the offensive line comes together with multiple players taking on larger roles.

Minnesota Vikings: Safety

With Harrison Smith not currently in the plans for the 2026 season, safety is a weakness after selecting Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks in the first round. Joshua Metellus, Jay Ward, Jakobe Thomas and Theo Jackson are competing for those two spots.

The interior offensive line needs to stay healthy and Blake Brendel is tasked with filling Ryan Kelly's shoes post-retirement. Linebacker and cornerback are a few other spots to monitor.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cornerback

Linebacker had been high on the priority list for the Buccaneers, but they invested a second-round pick in Josiah Trotter. Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison are slated to start on the boundary. Both are relatively young in their respective careers, so that could be an up-and-down experience. Depth is even thinner. Jacob Parrish is physical in the slot.

Atlanta Falcons: Defensive tackle

Wide receiver and defensive tackle are on similar footing. At receiver, the team added a few veterans, Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, but those are the only proven commodities aside from Drake London. Atlanta drafted Zachariah Branch in the third round, but he may not be ready to run the full route tree.

The Falcons flipped defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro for Maason Smith. The team also has Brandon Dorlus and Da'Shawn Hand at the position.

Edge rusher is a wild card with James Pearce Jr.'s situation.

Carolina Panthers: Secondary

The team spent big on defense in free agency, bringing in linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Lloyd's presence could have a positive impact on Trevin Wallace, a talented player. The area lacking elite talent is the secondary, where Carolina could use help at cornerback or safety to support Jaycee Horn. Mike Jackson played above expectations, but is that sustainable? Cornerback is often one of the most volatile positions.

New Orleans Saints: Linebacker

New Orleans will be without veteran linebacker Demario Davis this season. Can Kaden Elliss and Pete Werner shoulder the load, or will they need to call in reinforcements?

The defensive front may be fine from a serviceable play perspective, but it lacks difference makers.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Cornerback

Washington got a facelift at linebacker and edge rusher. They moved on from the investment in cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and that becomes less of a position of need if Trey Amos and Mike Sainristil play to their peaks early in their careers.

Wide receiver is concerning with Terry McLaurin having dealt with injuries recently, and third-round pick Antonio Williams not having any professional production. Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, and Treylon Burks are among others at the position.

The concept of moving Nick Allegretti to the latest position of need (center) and expecting him to handle that assignment without error is wish-casting, but the rest of the offensive line is good enough to play through those frustrations.

Safety was another consideration.

Dallas Cowboys: Cornerback

Dallas gave itself options to rush the passer, but the ceiling of that unit remains to be seen. Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence all have potential.

DaRon Bland has been volatile throughout his career. After recording 14 interceptions over the first two seasons, he has just one in the past two seasons. Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel are competing for the other spot. Linebacker could be up and down with DeMarvion Overshawn and Dee Winters.

If either CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens were to sustain an injury, the depth gets pretty thin.

Philadelphia Eagles: Cornerback

The offense needs to be better, and it is unfair to expect rookie Makai Lemon to match A.J. Brown's production; the sum of the parts must bridge the gap.

The biggest need, however, boils down to wherever Cooper DeJean is not. It sounds as though the Eagles will play him at safety this season, which puts more of an onus on Jonathan Jones in the slot.

New York Giants: Defensive line

Defensive line is the biggest need after Dexter Lawrence's trade to Cincinnati left the team thin at the position. Roy Robertson-Harris, Shelby Harris and DJ Reader will average roughly 33.5 years of age during the regular season and Darius Alexander has yet to break out in his young NFL career.

Cornerback is another area with heavy investment and diminishing returns.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Defensive tackle

Injuries are the biggest obstacle to San Francisco's title hopes. If linebacker Dre Greenlaw, edge rushers Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa, running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Fred Warner and various members of the secondary can avoid missing time, then the NFC franchise should be well-positioned for a deep playoff run.

If one position has to be singled out, it would be the defensive line. Osa Odighizuwa brings stability to the unit, but others on rookie contracts need to take the next step in their careers.

The interior offensive line remains a point of contention between myself and 49ers fans. Although the collection is not all that exhilarating, Kyle Shanahan has proven that he can win whoever he opens with in training camp.

Arizona Cardinals: Offensive line

Arizona drafted Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3 overall but lightly addressed the offensive line. The Cardinals used a second-round pick on Chase Bisontis but there are questions about the viability of 33-year-old Isaac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt and Elijah Wilkinson.

If the secondary returns healthy, Arizona should be in decent shape there. The defensive front seven, particularly the linebackers, represents the other area first-year coach Mike LaFleur should address.

Los Angeles Rams: Wide receiver

Los Angeles aggressively addressed its need at cornerback by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing his teammate Jaylen Watson. Wide receiver is higher on the priority list than expected, with Davante Adams set to turn 34 during the season and Puka Nacua missed six games during the 2024 season. The depth behind those two players falls off a cliff quickly, which may be why the Rams had at least two tight ends on the field for 41.2% of its offensive snaps last season, according to TruMedia; the ninth-highest in the league.

Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback

Seattle is in good shape overall. Klint Kubiak did an excellent job with the offense this season, but parlayed that into a head coaching gig with the Raiders. The offensive scheme masked some of the deficiencies of Jalen Sundell and Anthony Bradford, so it will be interesting to see if those players jive with new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.