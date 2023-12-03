The Thanksgiving holiday is in the rearview mirror and just six weeks remain in the 2023 regular season, which means we're about to embark on a mad dash towards the playoffs. That begins in Week 13, where the NFL boasts a number of huge matchups, including what could be an NFC Championship preview between the 49ers and Eagles.

Colts at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Colts -2, O/U 44.5

"Tennessee is 4-7 and largely an afterthought in a crowded AFC playoff hunt, especially with the other three teams in the AFC South sitting above .500. But quietly -- very quietly even -- the Titans are undefeated at home this year, beating the Chargers, Bengals, Falcons and Panthers in Nashville for their quartet of wins this season. They've got three other one-score losses this year; Tennessee's not that far from being in the mix for the postseason. That's how Mike Vrabel rolls, even with a rookie quarterback under center and a weakened roster. Derrick Henry absolutely destroys division opponents, especially late in the year, and this home game against a turnover-prone Gardner Minshew feels like a spot where he could find the end zone multiple times again. The Colts are gettable on the ground, having given up a bunch of yards to bad running teams over the last month or so. Henry might eat here." -- CBS Sports senior writer and "Pick Six NFL" podcast host Will Brinson on why he likes Titans +1.5 as one of his best bets for Week 13. To see the rest, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-1) at Titans Titans Titans Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts

Chargers at Patriots

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chargers -5.5, O/U 42.5

"This is a long trip for a Chargers team that has underachieved in a big way. But the Patriots have been even worse. At least the Chargers have a capable quarterback. Even the woeful Chargers pass defense won't wake up the New England offense. The Chargers win it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Chargers to beat the Patriots, 23-10. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers (-6) at Patriots Chargers Patriots Chargers Chargers Chargers Chargers Patriots Patriots

Lions at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -3, O/U 44.5

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. That makes this the perfect tool to utilize for survivor pools. We can tell you the model is shying away from the 8-3 Lions even though they are four-point road favorites over the 5-6 Saints. Detroit suddenly has a problem with taking care of the football, as it has 10 giveaways over its past four games after having just seven turnovers over its first seven games. Forcing turnovers is what New Orleans does best, as its 20 takeaways are fourth-most in the NFL

"The Lions are coming off a bad home loss to the Packers, while the Saints are coming off a road loss to the Falcons. The Lions defense has become a major problem as of late. I look for Derek Carr to play well here as the Saints win a shootout against the Lions." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes New Orleans to pull off the upset and beat the Lions, 32-30. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions (-4) at Saints Saints Saints Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions

Falcons at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Falcons -2.5, O/U 35.5

"I hope Aaron Rodgers isn't bringing some kind of weird juju with him as he returns to practice as a limited participant. I'm sure the team is excited he's back, but that team hasn't been very good. Tim Boyle didn't look like an upgrade over Zach Wilson, and who knows how much longer this talented defense can continue to shoulder the load. It felt like things fell apart a bit last week against the Miami Dolphins. As for the Falcons, they are back on top in the NFC South after defeating the New Orleans Saints. Jessie Bates III had an epic 90-yard pick-six, and Bijan Robinson went off for 123 total yards and two touchdowns. I'm going to trust that Arthur Smith continues to lean on his star rookie, and the defense can outplay Boyle." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani explains why he is laying the points with Atlanta against the Jets. To see the rest of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Falcons (-2.5) at Jets Jets Jets Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons Falcons

Cardinals at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Steelers -6.5, O/U 40.5

"The Steelers seemed to find something on offense last week after the coordinator change, while the Cardinals went backward on offense last week in a loss to the Rams. The Steelers defense will again present a challenge for Kyler Murray and he will struggle. Kenny Pickett will be good enough to win it." -- CBS Sports senior NFL analyst Pete Prisco on why he likes the Steelers to clear the 5.5-point spread and beat the Cardinals, 24-13. To see all of his picks for Week 13, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at Steelers (-5.5) Steelers Cardinals Cardinals Steelers Cardinals Cardinals Steelers Steelers

Dolphins at Commanders

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Dolphins -9, O/U 49

"After a week that was dominated by favorites, some dogs are bound to pull through, and this game between the Dolphins and Commanders feels like one that could surprise some folks. While I'm not predicting the full-blown upset, I do think Washington covers. The Commanders are playing in their first game since firing DC Jack Del Rio, and Ron Rivera is set to take over the defensive play-calling duties. That should give the unit a small boost, but we're more looking at the Commanders offense to keep us within the number. Sam Howell has shown flashes this season and leads the NFL in completions, attempts and passing yards. They have the skill position players capable of putting up points, and they won't have to deal with pass rusher Jaelan Phillips throwing Howell to the turf after he suffered an Achilles injury last week. The Commanders are also 9-3-2 ATS in their past 14 games as underdogs and 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven where they are two-possession underdogs." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Commanders to cover against Miami. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins (-9.5) at Commanders Commanders Dolphins Commanders Dolphins Dolphins Commanders Dolphins Commanders

Broncos at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -3, O/U 45

"This is a much different matchup for the Broncos, who have been thriving off turnovers during their last four games. The Texans have the second lowest interception rate on the season (behind the Broncos themselves), and they went back to avoiding any turnovers last week after posting three in two straight weeks. But they've also had trouble pulling away from teams in recent weeks, with their only win by more than three points in their last five matchups being a five-point win over a bad Cardinals team at home. Their defense is 24th in yards per play and 28th in yards per pass, and the Broncos should be able to score on this unit with Russell Wilson playing well, especially as they managed three drives of 70-plus yards against the elite Cleveland defense a week ago. The Broncos defense may also have a little easier of a time with Tytus Howard missing from the offensive line and the Texans dealing with multiple injuries in their receiving corps. I believe this line should be on the other side of 3, so I'm happy getting the hook here."

"The Broncos currently have the longest winning streak in the NFL, and a big reason for that is because their defense is forcing turnovers at a rate that doesn't even seem possible. Over the past five weeks, the Broncos have forced 16 turnovers, which is crazy, when you consider that there are 18 teams that haven't even forced 16 turnovers for the ENTIRE SEASON. And now, the Broncos will get to face a quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who has turned the ball over six times over the past three weeks (four interceptions and two lost fumbles).

"Although Stroud has been making some mistakes, you know who hasn't? Russell F'ing Wilson. Heading into the 2023 season, it was looking like the Broncos had made the worst trade in the history of football by acquiring Wilson, but suddenly, they're not the laughing stock of the league anymore. Not only is Wilson playing much better this season, but he's been nearly unstoppable in the red zone AND on both third and fourth down.

"I guess what I'm trying to say here is that Stroud is going to turn the ball over multiple times, Wilson is going to throw multiple touchdown passes in the red zone and the Broncos are going to sneak out of Houston with a win." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he has the Broncos beating the Texans in Houston, 23-20. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Texans (-3.5) Broncos Broncos Texans Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos Broncos

Panthers at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Buccaneers -6, O/U 38.5

"I'm not sure if you've heard, but things are not going well for the Panthers. With the firing of Frank Reich, they became the first team in NFL history to have three midseason head coach firings in a five-season span. They have the worst record in the NFL at 1-10 and don't own their 2024 first-round pick to help in the rebuild.

"I believe firings can spark teams, like we saw with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, but what is there to spark in Carolina? Rookie quarterback Bryce Young is struggling, his offensive line is one of the worst in the league and getting worse with each week, and then the defense is banged up.

"I don't think the Buccaneers are contenders, but I do like Mike Evans, who caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Indianapolis Colts. The last time he played the Panthers, Evans exploded for 207 yards and three touchdowns! The Bucs are 7-4 ATS this season, and 5-1 ATS vs. the Panthers in their last six meetings. I'll take the Bucs with the number under six points." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani on why he likes the Buccaneers -5.5 against the Panthers. To see all of his picks for Week 13, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers at Buccaneers (-5.5) Buccaneers Panthers Buccaneers Panthers Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers

Browns at Rams



Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -3.5, O/U 38.5

"Don't look now but the Rams are starting to get into a bit of a groove. They've won two straight and are coming off scoring a season-best 37 points against Arizona. Matthew Stafford has looked sharp over that stretch and the offense just welcomed back Kyren Williams, who adds an explosive figure in their backfield. Simply put, the arrow is pointing up in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the same can't be said for Cleveland, despite its 7-4 record. Dorian Thompson-Robinson left last week's game with a concussion, further sending the QB position into question. Also, Myles Garrett was spotted in a sling after last week's loss to Denver, signaling that he won't be 100% for this game, either. The Browns defense is allowing 29.6 points per game on the road this season, which is a bad trend against a suddenly hot Rams unit." -- CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Rams to cover against Cleveland. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Rams (-3.5) Rams Rams Browns Rams Rams Rams Browns Browns

49ers at Eagles

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -1, O/U 46.5

"The thing about the Eagles is that every time I watch them play, they seem like a house of cards that's just waiting to come crashing down, so I pick against them, only to find out that the cards are actually made of steel and that that house is never going to fall down AKA the Eagles are never going to lose. ... Heading into Week 13, Hurts has the best passer rating in the NFL in games where his team is tied or trailing in the second half/overtime. When the Eagles are trailing, Hurts turns into Superman: He has 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions and his QB rating is 136.6. It's almost like the Eagles LET the other team get a second-half lead because they know it will activate Super Hurts.

"On the flip side, the one quarterback you don't want on your team if you find yourself trailing in the second half is Brock Purdy. The 49ers QB has the lowest QB rating in the NFL this year when his team is tied or trailing in the second half. Basically, if this is a tight game in the second half, you feel a lot better about having Hurts over Purdy. The good news for the 49ers is that I don't think Purdy will be playing from behind in the second half.

"This truly feels like a coin flip game, and I'm rolling with the 49ers for two reasons: First, they're going to be desperate. If they want to have any shot at the No. 1 overall seed, they have to win this game. Second, the 49ers will be coming into this game on 10 days of rest, which I think is a huge advantage in a game like this.

"The 49ers are 5-0 in their past five games where they've had at least nine days of rest and they've won those five games by an average of 17.8 points per game. Also, I'm taking the Niners because at this point, I think Eagles fans actually like it more when I pick against their team." -- CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech on why he likes the 49ers to win and cover against the Eagles on Sunday. To see all of his Week 13 picks, click here



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg 49ers (-3) at Eagles 49ers 49ers 49ers Eagles 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers

Chiefs at Packers



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Chiefs -7, O/U 42.5

Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-6) at Packers Packers Packers Packers Chiefs Packers Packers Chiefs Packers

Bengals at Jaguars

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Jaguars -7.5, O/U 41.5

