Two weeks remain in the 2022 NFL season, and while the top of the rookie rankings are relatively locked in place, the competition to make the final regular-season rankings has grown contentious. Who will thrive on make the final rankings in two weeks?

As the season is coming to a close, Steelers rookies Kenny Pickett and George Pickens are playing their best football. Pickett is prone to making one or two bad decisions per game, but otherwise looks more comfortable in the pocket. Pickens is making big-time catches on the backside of route combinations.

These rankings are not based on statistical performance but rather overall play. Without further ado, here are the cumulative regular-season rookie rankings following Week 16: