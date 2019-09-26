NFL Week 4 odds, picks: Browns keep it close in Baltimore, Seahawks rebound vs. Cardinals

Week 3 in the NFL was quite entertaining. We saw the emergence of young quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Daniel Jones, Patrick Mahomes out-dueled Lamar Jackson in the game of the week and Teddy Bridgewater surprised the Seahawks in Seattle.

It's still early in the 2019 season, but we are starting to get a better idea about who can be competitors in this league. There are some interesting lines when it comes to Week 4, and there is only one double-digit line this time around (yes, it's the Chargers vs. Dolphins). There are many trap games bettors can be tripped up by this week, as several of these matchups can go either way.

Will the Titans finally be able to get it together vs. the Falcons? Can the Lions give the Chiefs trouble? Will the Browns surprise the Ravens in Baltimore?

We have a lot to talk about this week, so let's jump on in.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -7

This goes against everything I have been writing about the past few weeks, but I'm picking the Browns to cover against the Ravens on Sunday. I think Sunday night's loss to the Rams might have been a "come-to-Jesus" moment for Cleveland. For the first time, Freddie Kitchens' credentials as a head coach came into question, Odell Beckham Jr. wasn't very involved in the game plan towards the end of the game and Baker Mayfield was again inconsistent. The Browns have gotten off to a disappointing start and this game could turn public perception around with a win. Jackson and Co. played well against the Chiefs last week, and I'm picking them to win this game but not cover the spread. The Browns' offensive line looked like a mess, and the Ravens know how to get after the quarterback. The questions will continue in Cleveland, as the Browns fall to 1-3

The pick: Ravens 30-24 over Browns

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -7

You have to be rooting for this undefeated Bills team as they welcome the defending champions this week. It's one of the most highly-anticipated games Buffalo has hosted in some time, and fans are hoping they can prove to the rest of the NFL world that they are for real by defeating another undefeated team. The Patriots have won the last five of their games against the Bills, and I don't see anything changing on Sunday. If New England will cover the spread is a good question to ask. I expect it to be a close affair before a fourth-quarter touchdown secures the game for the Patriots.

The pick: Patriots 35-28 over Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

I'm surprised that the Lions are yet to suffer a loss this season. They blew a double-digit lead against the Cardinals in Week 1, then gutted out tough wins over the Chargers and Eagles the following weeks. The Chiefs are just too good to lose to the Lions, and they will win in Detroit on Sunday. Mahomes looks like he may be able to repeat as MVP. In three games, he has passed for 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns and has yet to throw an interception. Even the absence of Tyreek Hill hasn't been able to slow this offense down, as the emergences of Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson have been fun to watch.

The pick: Chiefs 31-17 over Lions

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Falcons -4

We are all left wondering where the Titans team that beat the Browns in Week 1 went. Tennessee has gotten worse as the season has progressed, and while the Falcons aren't among the NFL's elite, they always seem to play well at home. They also feature a couple of talented pass rushers in Tak McKinley and Vic Beasley Jr. These two have to be licking their chops after seeing how the Jaguars sacked Mariota nine times last Thursday night. This figures to be a close one, and I'm not giving up on the Titans just yet. Taking them +4 seems like a good move.

The pick: Falcons 27-24 over Titans

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -5

Allen made his second career start for the Panthers last Sunday, and went off for 261 yards and four touchdowns. If Cam Newton's backup did that against Arizona's secondary, Russell Wilson could be in line for a big day. He passed for 406 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns last week. That makes him the first player since 1950 with 400-plus passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 50-plus rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a single game. Wilson is just one of three quarterbacks with two-plus touchdowns and a 100-plus passer rating in each of the first three games of 2019. This team should be motivated after the home loss they suffered to the Saints last week, and I expect them to take their anger out on Kliff Kingsbury.

The pick: Seahawks 38-21 over Cardinals

Other Week 4 picks

Packers 31-27 over Eagles

Texans 28-24 over Panthers

Giants 21-10 over Redskins

Chargers 41-20 over Dolphins

Colts 24-17 over Raiders

Rams 34-27 over Buccaneers

Vikings 31-25 over Bears

Broncos 22-17 over Jaguars

Cowboys 33-28 over Saints

Steelers 24-20 over Bengals