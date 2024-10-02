Welcome to NFL Week 5 as injuries are starting to pile for several teams across the league. Specifically, the Dallas Cowboys will be without several key players for their upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that has had its share of injuries this season on the offensive line.

Those are just two teams, though, that are currently having their depth tested as we move into the second quarter of the regular season. As you can see below, every team is dealing with something as far as injuries are concerned. Let's take a look at each Week 5 matchup and the notable injuries associated with each game.

Buccaneers at Falcons (Thursday night)

Buccaneers: T Luke Goedeke (concussion), DL Calijah Kancey (calf), WR Jalen McMillan (hamstring), WR Trey Palmer (concussion), S Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) OUT

Falcons: LB Troy Andersen (knee) OUT; RB Jase McClellan (illness) QUESTIONABLE

Goedeke is out despite being a limited practice participant all week. Justin Skule, a six-year veteran, will make his fourth start of the season and 16th start of his career.

Andersen's spot will be filled by JD Bertrand, a rookie fifth-round pick who made 35 starts during his college career at Notre Dame.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley was limited as he continues to work through his foot injury. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) was also limited after he acknowledged that he was pretty banged up following last Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

Panthers at Bears

Carolina had a dozen players who either didn't practice on Wednesday or were limited participants. Linebackers Josey Jewell (hamstring/groin) and wideout Diontae Johnson (ankle) were among the Panthers players who did not practice. Shaq Thompson was also included on the injury report after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury this past Sunday.

For the Bears, tight end Cole Kmet (knee) and defensive lineman Montez Sweat (ankle) were limited on Wednesday, while offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (ribs) was one of four Bears that did not practice.

Ravens at Bengals

Dolphins at Patriots

Browns at Commanders

Three players, including running backs Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines, have been designated to return to practice. These players now have a 21-day practice window where they will be either added to the 53-man roster or will be placed on season-ending injured reserve. By all accounts, Chubb is expected to be activated within that window, but later rather than sooner.

Colts at Jaguars

Bills at Texans

Texans wideout Tank Dell (chest) returned to practice on Wednesday after the injury kept him out of last Sunday's win over the Jaguars. Running back Joe Mixon (ankle) has made progress but was again held out of practice on Wednesday. Mixon has not played since sustaining the injury in Week 2.

Raiders at Broncos

Cardinals at 49ers

Arizona received a big boost with the news that tight end Trey McBride was practicing on Wednesday. McBride did not play in Arizona's Week 4 loss to the Commanders. He caught 14 passes for 122 yards in the Cardinals' first three games.

Packers at Rams

Giants at Seahawks

Giants rookie wideout Malik Nabers did not practice on Wednesday as he is in the concussion protocol. Nabers sustained the injury during last week's 20-15 loss to the Cowboys. His teammate, fellow wideout Darius Slayton, said that Nabers is "in good spirits" as he deals with his first significant injury in the NFL.

Cowboys at Steelers (Sunday night)

Already without DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys will now also be without Brandin Cooks for Sunday's game after he suffered an infection in his knee. Cook's absence may lead to more targets for KaVontae Turpin, who caught a touchdown in Dallas' Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

While he didn't practice on Wednesday, Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's workload should ramp up later in the week as he is still working his way back from a knee injury. Russell Wilson continues to practice in a limited capacity. Guard Isaac Seumalo (groin) was a full practice participant as he looks to make his season debut on Sunday night.

Saints at Chiefs (Monday night)

