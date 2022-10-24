Injuries happen every week in the NFL, but big-name bruises were especially common across the league in Week 7. Almost no position was left untouched in terms of significant names going down, and one team could be forced to make a change at quarterback depending on additional medical tests.

Here are some of the most notable injury developments from Sunday's action:

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • 17 CMP% 65.1 YDs 1097 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 7.51 View Profile

The tough veteran missed just a single snap in a close win over the rival Colts after hurting his ankle, briefly giving way to rookie third-rounder Malik Willis, but he sported a walking boot after the game, admitting his lower leg "doesn't feel great." It's very possible Willis could be called upon for his first career start in Week 8 against the Texans.

Breece Hall NYJ • RB • 20 Att 80 Yds 463 TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

The rookie standout, who broke off a long touchdown run, left in the second quarter against the Broncos with a knee injury. Jets coach Robert Saleh announced Monday that Hall suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Furthermore, the Jets also lost offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker for the year with a triceps injury.

Chuba Hubbard CAR • RB • 30 Att 15 Yds 97 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Stepping in alongside D'Onta Foreman to replace Christian McCaffrey, who was traded to the 49ers on Thursday, the second-year back took advantage of big holes in an upset of the Buccaneers, but he left with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. Hubbard suffered what is considered a mild sprain of his ankle, according to ESPN, leaving his status for Sunday's game against the Falcons up in the air.

DK Metcalf SEA • WR • 14 TAR 52 REC 31 REC YDs 418 REC TD 2 FL 2 View Profile

The star pass catcher left the field under his own power shortly after failing to haul in an end-zone throw from Geno Smith against the Chargers. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that his star receiver is dealing with a patellar tendon issue that -- at this point -- does not appear to require surgery. There is no timetable for his recovery as Metcalf is currently focused on rehabbing.

Chargers WR Mike Williams

Mike Williams LAC • WR • 81 TAR 59 REC 37 REC YDs 495 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The star wideout was charted to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury in the second half of L.A.'s matchup with Seattle. Williams had his leg twisted up on a fourth-down play where he was stopped short of converting a first down. He needed assistance getting to the sideline and was unable to put any weight on his injured leg. It was determined Monday that Williams has a high ankle sprain that will force him to "miss some time," per ESPN.

Amon-Ra St. Brown DET • WR • 14 TAR 40 REC 28 REC YDs 275 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

The star youngster took a big shot from Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr and was flagged for a possible concussion early in Detroit's loss. After an evaluation in the medical tent, the wideout was ruled out for the remainder of the day and will be required to clear concussion protocol before returning for further games. Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that his wideout did not suffer a concussion, but that he was ruled out because of the NFL's new protocols.

Allen Lazard GB • WR • 13 TAR 41 REC 26 REC YDs 340 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

The de facto No. 1 receiver in Green Bay, Lazard left the Packers' close defeat to Washington with a shoulder injury. He was ruled questionable to return but did not take another snap, leaving the team even thinner out wide.

David Njoku CLE • TE • 85 TAR 42 REC 34 REC YDs 418 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Leading Cleveland with seven catches for 71 yards before exiting, the veteran suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out. The injury has been labeled as a high ankle sprain that is expected to sideline the Browns' tight end for 2-5 weeks, according to ESPN.

Harrison Bryant is the only other fully healthy tight end on their roster, with backup Jesse James on injured reserve.

New York rolled to 6-1 against the Jaguars, but its rookie right tackle left early with a knee injury and did not return. Fortunately, tests confirmed that Neal suffered an MCL sprain but was able to avoid a season-ending injury, via The Record. Neal's estimated timetable for recovery is four weeks.

Packers OLB Rashan Gary

Green Bay's top pass rusher left Sunday's loss to Washington with a concussion and therefore did not return. He must pass concussion protocol to play again.

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson

The big-ticket offseason acquisition, recently benched but back in the lineup against the Seahawks, left with a knee injury in the second quarter and had his leg placed in an air cast. Chargers coach Brandon Staley announced Monday that Jackson ruptured his patellar tendon and will miss the rest of the season.

With Jackson out, Michael Davis will flank Asante Samuel Jr. in the Chargers' starting lineup for the rest of the season.

Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr.

The young playmaker was evaluated for a concussion during Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers and did not return. It is unlikely that Winfield will be cleared in time to face the Ravens on Thursday night, per head coach Todd Bowles.