The Carolina Panthers have their first game without Frank Reich as head coach this week. Naturally, Carolina is getting reinforcements on defense.

Three starters are back on Carolina's defense this week, as the Panthers activated cornerback Jaycee Horn, defensive back Jeremy Chinn, and outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve on Saturday. Horn has been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury while Chinn has been out since October with a quad injury.

The Panthers secondary hasn't been limping without them, ironically. Carolina is second in the NFL in pass yards allowed (179.6), but only have five interceptions (29th in NFL). Carolina is last in the NFL with seven takeaways, so Horn and Chinn's presence should help in that department.

Whether Horn plays or not is to be determined, but Carolina had to activate him before Monday from injured reserve as his 21-day practice window expired. Horn was limited in Friday's practice, so he'll be a game-time decision.

Gross-Matos had 2.5 sacks and five quarterback hits in six games with Carolina as he transitioned to linebacker in a 3-4 defense. He's also been out since October.

Chris Tabor, the special teams coordinator under Reich, was promoted to the interim head coach after Reich's firing.