Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans odds: Picks from expert who's 48-22 on NFL totals

A big-time NFL Christmas doubleheader kicks off Monday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. ET with a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans, a game that could have big implications at the top of the AFC standings. The Steelers are nine-point favorites after opening up at -10.

The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45, up one point from where it opened.



Tierney knows that the Steelers have some serious offensive threats, led by running back Le'Veon Bell, who has 307 carries for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns this season. And even with receiver Antonio Brown (calf) sidelined, Pittsburgh still has plenty of options for Ben Roethlisberger, including JuJu Smith-Schuster (699 yards) and Martavis Bryant (478 yards).



They've scored at least 23 points in their last five contests and have had some offensive explosions during that span, including 39 points against a tough Baltimore defense in Week 14 and 40 points against the Titans in primetime in Week 11.

Roethlisberger has thrown multiple TDs in six straight games, and the Steelers have won eight of the last nine games outright. And in their last four wins, they've scored an average of 33 points.

Roethlisberger has thrown multiple TDs in six straight games, and the Steelers have won eight of the last nine games outright. And in their last four wins, they've scored an average of 33 points.



The Texans, decimated by injuries and already looking ahead to next year, come into Monday's game dead last in the NFL in scoring defense. Pittsburgh has the potential to score in bunches in this one.



But that doesn't necessarily mean that this game will go Over 45.



Though Pittsburgh does have other options, the loss of Brown can't be completely overlooked. He leads the NFL in receiving and is the second-most targeted player in the league. Without him on the field, Houston should be able to devote more players to stopping Bell and the running attack.

Largely without Brown last week, the Steelers only scored 24 against the Patriots.



And the Texans likely won't be able to contribute too many points in this matchup. They've reached 20 just once since quarterback Deshaun Watson went down and now they're down to third-string signal caller T.J. Yates. Overall, they've averaged just 12 points in their last three contests.

Overall, they've averaged just 12 points in their last three contests.



