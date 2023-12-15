The Las Vegas Raiders accomplished a feat no other team in their 64-year history matched Thursday night, making the "Thursday Night Football" blowout victory over the Los Angeles Chargers all the more surreal. Vegas scored 63 points in the 42-point win over Los Angeles, the most points scored in a game in franchise history.

Vegas scored 42 points in the first half of the victory, just four days after being shut out. That's the most points by any team in NFL history in the following game after being shut out the game before. The 63 points given up were the most points ever given up by the Chargers and the 42-point loss was the third-biggest defeat in franchise history.

Eight different players scored a touchdown for the Raiders in the win, tied for the most by any team since the Los Angeles Rams in 1950. Tre Tucker was the only player to score multiple touchdowns for Vegas, as Zamir White, Jakobi Meyers, Michael Mayer, Davante Adams, Brandon Bolden, John Jenkins and Jack Jones also scored. Every player with a scrimmage touch scored a touchdown except for Ameer Abdullah.

Meyers threw and caught a touchdown, the first player to do that for the franchise since Marcus Allen in 1983. Jenkins and Jones scored defensive touchdowns, Jenkins with a fumble recovery for a score and Jones with an interception return. This is the first time the Raiders had an interception return touchdown and a fumble return touchdown in the same game since 2000.

Aidan O'Connell threw four touchdown passes, all of which came in the first half. O'Connell had the most first-half passing touchdowns by a rookie in the last 30 seasons (Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston) and the most first-half passing touchdowns by a Raiders player since Daryle Lamonica in 1969 (six).

The 42-point victory for Antonio Pierce was the largest ever by an interim head coach.