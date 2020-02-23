Raiders will host June minicamp in Las Vegas area, the first event in franchise's new home

The Las Vegas Raiders will be playing football in "Sin City" sooner than expected. Head coach Jon Gruden confirmed the Raiders will be hosting their mandatory minicamp in the Las Vegas area from June 14 to June 16, months before the team was scheduled to have their first significant football event as the Vegas Raiders. Gruden is welcoming the arrival of the Raiders to Vegas and the minicamp accessible to fans.

"If we can let everyone in, we will," Gruden said during an in-arena interview prior to the Deontay Wilder-Tyson Fury fight at MGM Grand in Las Vegas Saturday night.

Whether the Raiders minicamp will be held in Vegas or at the team's practice facility in nearby Henderson, Nevada will be determined. The Raiders plan to host a few weeks of training camp in Napa, California before potentially moving over to the Henderson practice facility, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The 2020 Raiders' preseason and regular season schedule has not been released.

This comes a month after Raiders team president Marc Badain announced the "Black Hole," the enthusiastic part of Raider Nation that stood in the south end zone in Oakland, will be coming to Vegas. This development is based on ticket sales.

"A lot of the folks that sit in the Black Hole in Oakland bought tickets in the south end zone at Allegiant [Raiders new stadium in Las Vegas]," Badain said, via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Whether that happens organically, we'll see what happens."

The Raiders have done everything to accommodate their fanbase toward the franchise's relocation. Having minicamp in the Vegas area will help with the organic transition.