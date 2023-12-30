The Los Angeles Rams currently hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff race and look to continue their recent success as they face the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles (8-7) enters off a 30-22 victory over New Orleans last Thursday, while New York (5-10) fell to Philadelphia on Monday, 33-25. The Rams won the teams' most recent meeting, a 38-11 road victory in 2021. Los Angeles is 9-5-1 against the spread, while New York is 6-8-1 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Rams vs. Giants odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 43.5. Before making any Giants vs. Rams picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rams vs. Giants and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 17 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Rams:

Giants vs. Rams spread: Rams -5.5

Giants vs. Rams over/under: 43.5 points

Giants vs. Rams money line: Rams -241, Giants +194

Giants vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Giants vs. Rams live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Rams can cover

In what appeared to be another rebuilding season, the Rams are nearing a spot in the playoffs in part thanks to the play of second-year running back Kyren Williams and rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua. Though Williams has only appeared in 11 games, he's averaging 96.1 yards on the ground per contest and has topped the 100-yard mark in five of his last six games. Other than 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey, who is in the running for the league MVP award, Williams has been arguably the second best runner in the NFL this season. This week, he faces a Giants defense giving up 134.2 yards per game on the ground, fourth worst in the NFL.

Nacua has made a case for Offensive Rookie of the Year, catching 96 passes for 1,327 yards and five scores in his first season as a pro. With former All-Pro Cooper Kupp having been bothered with injuries most of the season, Nacua has been an extremely bright spot in Los Angeles' passing game. Coming off a nine catch, 164 yard, one touchdown game in Week 16, Nacua looks to once again be a significant factor in the Rams' attack this week. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

In a lost season, the Giants are moving on from the brief Tommy DeVito era at quarterback and back to Tyrod Taylor for this week's matchup against the Rams. After entering in the second half against Philadelphia on Monday, Taylor completed 7 of 16 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown pass and an interception. He added 21 yards on two scrambles. With his dual threat ability, the veteran Taylor led the Giants to 22 second half points against the Eagles and it will be a test for the average Rams defense to slow him down.

Taylor's main weapon in the New York offense is running back Saquon Barkley. Having played in only 12 games this season, Barkley needs 123 yards over the final two weeks to achieve his fourth 1,000+ yard rushing season. With eight total touchdowns this season (four rushing and four receiving), Barkley will need to find the end zone at least once for New York to have a reasonable chance of securing their sixth victory of 2023. See which team to pick here.

How to make Giants vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Giants vs. Rams 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Under on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Rams vs. Giants pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Rams vs. Giants on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Los Angeles vs. New York spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.