Dennis Allen is set to return as the Saints' head coach in 2024. But he won't be bringing the same staff with him, announcing Tuesday that he's parted ways with longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr., along with two other key offensive assistants.

Carmichael, senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns will all be replaced this offseason, the team indicated, one week after Allen told reporters he expects to be back for a third season atop the staff.

Carmichael, 52, had been New Orleans' OC for the past 15 years, making him the longest-tenured assistant at his position. He originally joined the Saints in 2006 as Sean Payton's quarterbacks coach, then moved to passing game coordinator the following year. He was promoted to OC in 2009, the same year the Saints went on to win Super Bowl XLIV. Alongside Payton and 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees, he oversaw 11 straight top-10 finishes by New Orleans' offense to start his tenure.

In recent years, however, Carmichael's offense had dipped, finishing 28th, 19th and 14th since 2021, respectively. With new QB Derek Carr under center in 2023, the Saints finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the third straight year.

One potential replacement is former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who served as a consultant in 2023 and is reportedly on track for a bigger staff role moving forward. Initial reports indicated Gruden wasn't likely to replace Carmichael as the OC, but the veteran coach has play-calling experience and a close relationship with Carr, his former companion with the Raiders.