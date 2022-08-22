For Week 2 of the preseason, the most impressive punt of the weekend definitely went to Blake Gillikin, who smashed an 81-yard punt during New Orleans' 20-10 loss to Green Bay on Friday night.

Apparently, someone at NFL headquarters took notice of Gilikin's monstrous punt, because less than 36 hours after the kick, he received a text from the league demanding that he show up for a "random" drug test.

The text, which was sent at 7:16 a.m. on Sunday, gave Gilikin roughly three hours to get to the facility for the drug test.

"You were selected for a random in season drug test," the text said. "This test will take place today, Aug. 21, 2022, at the facility. The test should be completed before team meeting at 10 a.m."

Gillikin's 81-yard punt was the second one in the NFL this preseason to travel longer than 80 yards, which is wildly impressive when you consider there's only been one punt of 80 or more yards in the regular season since 2015 (That came last year when Corey Bojorquez hit one for the Packers).

If Gillikin can hit an 81-yarder during the regular season, it would tie the Saints' franchise record for longest punt, a mark that has stood since 1969.

The most impressive thing about Gillikin's preseason punt is how far it traveled in the air. The Saints punter kicked the ball from his own 7-yard line and then it landed around Green Bay's 12, which means it traveled more than 80 yards in the air.

Overall, Gillikin had a huge game for the Saints, punting the ball five times with an average of 59.4 yards per kick. Gillikin, who also had a 65-yard punt that pinned the Packers on their own 4-yard line, was arguably the Saints' most valuable player in the game.

In his first full year as an NFL starter last season, Gillikin was a weapon for the Saints. Not only did he rank sixth overall in yards per punt (47.7), but he also ranked seventh in net punting average (42.0).