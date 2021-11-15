DK Metcalf wasn't having his best performance in the Seattle Seahawks' 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday -- and his frustration grew when the talented wide receiver was ejected in the fourth quarter after an altercation with Henry Black and Eric Stokes. Despite Metcalf being ejected from the game, he wasn't ready to leave the field yet.

Metcalf actually tried to re-enter the game with 1:13 left in the contest, just two plays later. Metcalf may not have been noticed, but he's one of the biggest players on the field. An official went over to Metcalf and instructed him to leave the game, but Metcalf seemed confused on the matter.

Metcalf does wear a visor when he plays, so perhaps he thought the official wouldn't recognize his face. Regardless, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed a fine will likely be coming Metcalf's way -- but not a suspension.

Finishing with only three catches for 26 yards in the loss, Metcalf explained his frustrations as "tired of losing." The Seahawks are currently 3-6, yet are still in the NFC playoff race since the No. 7 seed in the conference standings is 5-5 after 10 weeks. Seattle was supposed to turn its season around Sunday with Russell Wilson returning but instead were shut out for the first time with Wilson under center.

"We didn't get into the end zone. That's usually what happens when you don't score," Metcalf said. "I know I had a couple key drops that I should have caught. We got to make the plays when our number is called."