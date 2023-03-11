A few months ago, there were rumors that Sean McVay may be done with coaching, but now the Los Angeles Rams head coach is saying he wants to continue coaching for the foreseeable future. The Rams went 5-12 in 2022, just one year after winning the Super Bowl and that result caused McVay to question what his next step would be.

After admitting he wanted to assess things, McVay says that time of thought was beneficial for him.

"When you go through some of the things that we went through last year, you can really get lost in things becoming a burden more than a blessing," McVay said (via NFL.com). "When you really take a step back and get a chance to reflect, sometimes that reflection is best served after the humbling experiences and the challenging experiences."

Where the Rams currently stand is not somewhere McVay felt comfortable leaving them. He said he felt L.A. deserved more from him.

"To say that as a competitor that that's something that I would have felt comfortable walking away with, no," he said. "I would not have felt comfortable walking away from a situation where I think I owed more to the people than that."

This is not the first time McVay's coaching future has been called into question and he hopes it is not an annual discussion. He wanted a long-term commitment to the team with a decision that is "in alignment for years to come, not an every-year type of deal."

"I'm really committed to not having this become a story every year," the 37-year-old said. "Because I know that's probably something that people are asking or wondering, and I don't take that lightly. That was why the reflection, because there was never a doubt whether you wanted to coach again. It's really just, 'Are you going to be able to have the appropriate perspective to be the best version of yourself for the players and the coaches?' And I feel confident that that can exist moving forward."

McVay has made the commitment to the team and now he has the challenge of trying to turn them around from the struggles of last season. The Rams are in a tough spot with limited draft picks and not a lot of cap space and had key players injured last year.