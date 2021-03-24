One year into his two-year contract with the Steelers, tight end Eric Ebron has agreed to a contract restructure, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor. The restructure will free up about $3.9 million in cap space. The Steelers had about $8.7 million in cap space prior to Ebron's restructure, according to Over the Cap.

Ebron's restructure will give the Steelers more money to address some of their needs in the weeks leading up to the draft. Cornerback, offensive line, running back, interior defensive line, and linebacker are the positions the Steelers need to fortify before the start of the 2021 season. Possible free agents that the Steelers may pursue to help fill those needs include linebackers Eric Wilson and K.J. Wright, center Austin Reiter, offensive tackle Russell Okung, cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Brian Poole, edge rusher Aldon Smith, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, and running back Leonard Fournette, among others. The Steelers could also elect to re-sign current free agents Alejandro Villanueva and James Conner.

Ebron inked a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers last season after spending the previous two seasons in Indianapolis. A Pro Bowler in 2018, Ebron developed quick chemistry with Ben Roethlisberger. In 15 games last season, Ebron caught 56 of 91 targets for 558 yards and five touchdowns. Ebron, who caught at least five passes in six games during the regular season, caught seven of 11 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's wild-card playoff loss to Cleveland.

Eric Ebron PIT • TE • 85 TAR 91 REC 56 REC YDs 558 REC TD 5 FL 1 View Profile

While they have several areas that need addressed, the Steelers receiving corps is not one of them. Along with Ebron, Pittsburgh has JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and James Washington under contract for the 2021 season. While they dealt with a case of drops during the final quarter of the season, the Steelers' pass catchers were a significant reason why Pittsburgh won its first 11 games of the 2020 season. Given their recent losses on the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers may have to lean on their receiving corps early on during the 2021 season.

The Steelers are also intent on improving what was the league's 32nd best rushing attack in 2020. The Steelers are a near lock to select a running back during the 2020 draft. Pittsburgh recently made contact with former Clemson running back Travis Etienne, the top-ranked running back in CBS Sports' prospect rankings.