Sunday Night Football odds, spread: Packers vs. 49ers picks, predictions from expert who's 30-6

Two of the NFC's elite teams collide when the Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco (9-1), which sits atop the NFC West, bounced back from its only loss of the season last Sunday and rallied from an early 16-point deficit to post a 36-26 home victory over Arizona. Jimmy Garoppolo threw for a career-high 424 yards and four touchdowns for the Niners, who are beginning a stretch of three straight games against division leaders. Green Bay (8-2) is seeking its sixth win in seven contests as it comes off a bye. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a three-point favorite in the latest Packers vs. 49ers odds, while the over-under is 47.5. Before you make any 49ers vs. Packers picks of your own, you need to hear what SportsLine's resident Green Bay expert, R.J. White, has to say.

Packers vs. 49ers spread: Niners -3

Packers vs. 49ers over-under: 47.5

Packers vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -170, Green Bay +150

GB: Aaron Rodgers 109.1 QB rating in seven career Sunday night games

SF: Tevin Coleman has five touchdowns in four home games this season

White knows San Francisco ranks second in the NFL in total defense (253 yards) and first in the league against the pass, allowing 142.5 yards per contest. The Niners also enter Week 12 tied for the top spot with 39 sacks.

Last week, Garoppolo (115.4) posted a quarterback rating over 108 for the fifth time this season as he became the fifth player this season to throw at least four touchdown passes on two occasions. The 28-year-old product of Eastern Illinois joined Joe Montana and Steve Young as the only 49ers quarterbacks to record at least 400 yards and four TDs in a game. Kendrick Bourne hauled in one of those scoring passes, giving him a touchdown catch in three straight contests.

Rodgers, who has been picked off only twice this season, is hoping to continue his success against the 49ers. The two-time league MVP has thrown for 1,927 yards and 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions for a 105.1 rating in six career meetings with San Francisco. Rodgers failed to record a TD pass last time out for just the second time this year, but he didn't need to since Green Bay's running game took center stage against Carolina.

Aaron Jones ran for three scores in the win, becoming the first Packer to record three rushing touchdowns twice in a season since Jim Taylor accomplished the feat three times in 1962. Jones also became the first Green Bay player since Sterling Sharpe in 1994 to post a pair of three-TD performances in a single season. Another strong effort on Sunday would be welcomed by the Packers, who are 5-0 against the spread versus teams with winning records and 6-2 against the number in their last eight trips to San Francisco.

