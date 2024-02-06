Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs has plenty of talent on both rosters, some of which may no longer be on the team after the conclusion of this game. Between the Chiefs and 49ers, 39 players are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents (or have voids in their contracts) this coming March.

The Chiefs have 21 players set to be the unrestricted free agents while the 49ers have 18. Kansas City could potentially have to replace seven starters while San Francisco may only lose two from its Super Bowl roster.

These are the top-20 free agents set to hit the open market on the Chiefs and 49ers at the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII, ranked based on impact heading into the Super Bowl.

Bush had that massive interception in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game win over the Baltimore Ravens, but hasn't played much all season. He participated in six games and recorded seven tackles, all in the regular season finale when the Chiefs rested starters.

Gregory didn't have much value to the 49ers after a midseason trade to San Francisco, recording 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. He had 16 pressures with the 49ers as a rotational player on the defensive line.

The former first-round pick has fallen behind Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon on the depth chart. He had a career-low 70 carries for 273 yards and a touchdown in 15 games, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Brought in to compete for a starting job on the 49ers offensive line, Feliciano ended up as a backup guard in San Francisco. Feliciano didn't allow a sack in 248 pass-blocking snaps, but his 13 pressures resulted in a pressure rate of 5.2%.

Givens started one game with the 49ers, used primarily as a backup defensive tackle. He finished with 22 tackles, 14 pressures, 1.5 sacks, and four quarterback hits in 17 games.

Starting five games for the Chiefs, Edwards was a valuable third safety in Kansas City. He recorded 51 tackles, five passes defensed, and an interception in 17 games. In addition to two fumble recoveries, Edwards didn't allow a touchdown and had a 48.5 passer rating in coverage (only played 27 coverage snaps).

McKinnon wasn't as effective in 2023 as he was last season (10 total touchdowns), having 25 catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns as the pass-catching back in the Chiefs offense. He missed time with a groin injury, but has value as a pass-catching back for the right offense.

The former first-round pick started six games for the 49ers, finishing with 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks, with a career-high six quarterback hits. A fixture on the 49ers defensive line for years, Kinlaw lost his starting job when the 49ers signed Javon Hargrave this offseason. He also had a career-high 31 pressures this season.

Signed by the 49ers to compete with Brock Purdy for the starting job, Darnold ended up as the No. 2 quarterback on the 49ers for the entire season.The former first-round pick completed 60.9% of his passes with two touchdowns and an interception for an 85.1 passer rating, an experienced backup in the league.

The 2022 First Team All-Pro punter averaged 47.1 yards per punt and had a 41.9 net yards per punt this season, one year after averaging 50.4 yards per punt and 45.6 net yards per punt.

Starting every game for the Chiefs at defensive tackle over the last two seasons, Nnadi had 29 tackles and a sack this year. A run-stopping defensive tackle, the Chiefs allowed just 10 rushing touchdowns this season thanks to Nnadi's presence.

Even though Allegretti is a backup guard on the Chiefs offensive line, he's playing his way into starter money this offseason. Filling in for Joe Thuney, Allegretti has allowed one sack and four pressures in 51 pass-blocking snaps. The Chiefs offensive line has protected Patrick mahomes and held their own with Allegretti in the lineup.

The former No. 2 overall pick hasn't been the game changing pass rusher he was his rookie year (2020), yet did have 66 pressures and 7.5 sacks in 16 games with the 49ers and Washington Commanders. Just 24, Young could be in store for a good second contract -- even if he isn't the same player since his knee injury.

The Chiefs left tackle allowed two sacks and 36 pressures in 12 games, having a pressure rate per dropback allowed of 7.6%. Smith is a reliable starter at left tackle in a league where good ones are hard to find. He's started every game at left tackle he's played in his nine seasons in the league.

Starting the majority of the season for the first time in his career, Danna finished with a career-high 41 pressure, 50 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks. An integral part of a Chiefs pass rush that finished with 57 sacks, the 26-year-old Danna is set to cash in with Chiefs or another team in free agency.

A four-year starter for the Chiefs, Gay finished with 58 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries as an off-ball linebacker. Gay had 37 tackles on designed run plays, a vital part of the Chiefs' No. 2 scoring defense in 2023.

Age is just a number for Gipson. Starting 16 games at 33 years old, Gipson finished with 60 tackles, an interception, and a sack. Opposing quarterbacks had just a 33.8 passer rating targeting Gibson (26 coverage snaps), as they completed just 42.3% of their passes and averaged 3.6 yards per attempt. Over the last two years, opposing quarterbacks have just a 15.2 rating targeting Gipson.

Starting just eight games for the Chiefs, Tranquill was immensely valuable in the games he played as the third linebacker. Tranquill finished with 78 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles for Kansas City. Solid against the run and pass, Tranquill should be set for a pay raise at MIKE linebacker.

Sneed has been one of the best cornerbacks in football all year, as opposing quarterbacks have just a 45.2 passer rating targeting him. Most opposing quarterbacks won't even target Sneed, who didn't even allow a passing touchdown in the regular season and had two interceptions. In the playoffs, Sneed allowed a touchdown catch but was targeted only 17 times and allowed 111 yards (78.3 rating), getting the top target in the opponent's passing game. Underrated in coverage, Sneed is set to get paid.

A First Team All-Pro in 2023, Jones was arguably the best pass rushing defensive tackle in football. He finished with 75 pressures and 10.5 sacks, one season after having 77 pressures and 15.5 sacks. Jones has finished with 29 quarterback hits in each of the last two seasons, as the 29-year old has been an All-Pro in each of the last four years. Turning 30 this summer, Jones has a void year in his deal so he could be in store for one more massive payday.