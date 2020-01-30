Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked at as sleeping giant for Tom Brady in 2020 as free agency looms, per report

TB12 in TB does have an interesting ring to it, doesn't it?

Once the Patriots season came to swift end on Wild-Card Weekend, the talk just as swiftly shifted to Tom Brady's future in New England. Of course, that's because the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback is slated to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his two-decade long career.

As he stood at the podium on that January night, Brady did keep his options open and admitted that he didn't know what the future holds, which is a talking point that he's stuck to whenever he's been asked about 2020 and beyond so far this offseason. That has led to many folks ranging from leading NFL minds to blue collar folks at a local Boston bars trying to figure out where Tom Brady will suit up next season if, in fact, it's not with the New England Patriots.

Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders are two teams that have been heavily discussed as possible destinations for Brady, but there is another spot that is looked at as a 'sleeping giant' in the eyes of NBC Sports' Peter King, who is one of the more plugged in figures throughout the NFL. That team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's King reasoning why Tampa Bay is a dark horse in this race to land Brady in free agency during his appearance on WEEI's Dale and Keefe on Thursday:

"The one that I believe is the sleeping giant in this is Tampa Bay, And when I say that, if Jameis Winston is realistic with what his contract demands/requests, whatever are, in my opinion he will be the quarterback of the Bucs next year. But, I don't know that. I am hearing some things out of Tampa that he might be, and his agents might want a little bit more money than the Bucs want to pay. And we'll see if that pans out. We'll definitely see. "Look, they have a pretty good offensive line and they've got two excellent receivers. They've got a really good young tight end, and they have a very imaginative head coach and offensive coordinator in the passing game. I can't tell you absolutely what they would do or what they are going to do, but I can tell you that they are fascinating to me because Bruce Arians isn't coaching forever. I think he is one of those guys that all quarterbacks say, 'Man, it would be cool to work for Bruce Arians' because he's such a fun offensive mind. "Hey, look, everybody can say, 'No, not that team. No, not this team.' But, we're talking about Tom Brady and we're talking about a guy who obviously once he comes to your team does so much for it, including sells tickets like no other person in this free agent market is going to be. So, I guess I look at it and say when I think of Tampa Bay and Tom Brady, it makes as much sense to me as any of these other teams out here with the possible exception of the Chargers."

King's reasoning for the Bucs being a strong destination for Brady is rather interesting. Of course, pairing Brady with the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and O.J. Howard feels like something that you'd only see in Madden, but that group of weapons would be far-and-away better than what he currently has in New England. While the Patriots defense may be better than what the Bucs currently have constructed, that unit shouldn't be slept on either after finishing the season fifth best in the NFL in DVOA.

It kind of sounds crazy that Brady would play in Tampa, of all places, especially when New England, L.A., and Vegas are theoretically on the table, but when you strictly look at the roster, they may make the most compelling offer.