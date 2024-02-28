Taylor Swift went from "Shake it Off" to "Bake it Off." Swift is a 14-time Grammy winner, has released 14 albums, including re-recordings, is set to release another album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April, and has had the No. 1 song 11 times. But not only is she one of the biggest stars in the world and an award-winning singer; she is also a decent baker.

When she is not doing international performances for "The Eras Tour," which is one of the biggest shows in recent history, at Kansas City Chiefs games supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce, or promoting her new album, she is making homemade treats.

Swift showed off her baking skills by making the Chiefs offensive linemen homemade pop tarts this season, head coach Andy Reid revealed at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Swift and Kelce started dating at the beginning of the season, and she's since been spotted at 13 of their games, including Super Bowl LVI.

Sometime between when they started dating and the championship win over the San Francisco 49ers, Swift showed her appreciation for the O-line by way of food.

"She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts," Reid said.

Unfortunately for Reid, who is known for liking to eat, he did not get to try one.

"She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one," Reid said.

Hopefully next time she bakes something, Reid gets one, or a few, to take home. Where Swift found the time to bake up the treats between her busy schedule remains a mystery. Which flavor pop tarts she specializes in is not yet known.

Swift also made Kelce some homemade goods as a pregame snack. Former quarterback Bernie Kosar gave insight on his meeting with Swift, adding that she had cinnamon rolls for No. 87.

"We're having pregame meal and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself and she's so cool. She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal," Kosar said.

Unlike Reid and the pop tarts, Kosar was able to get his hands on some of the cinnamon rolls.

"I'm a juicer right now trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day," he said.

For years, fans of Swift have known she likes to bake. Her hand-written cookie recipe went viral on Tumblr years ago.

Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, has a famous chocolate chip cookie recipe and even showed up with the desert for both her sons before last year's Super Bowl. Travis and her other son, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, were facing off in Super Bowl LVII, and she wanted to make sure they had a piece of home with them. If Swift ever finds herself needing another job, she could team up with Donna and start a baking empire.

Reid's first interaction with Swift did not come when she began dating Travis; it was actually many years earlier when he was coaching for the Eagles. Swift's family is from Pennsylvania and are Eagles fans, so he's known her since before her current level of fame. He complimented how she deals with the spotlight.

"I knew her dad and her mom -- good, solid people," Reid said. "I met her when she was young. And she's so grounded for who she is. I mentioned somewhere that since the queen passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world, but she handles it."

Travis recently attended one of Swift's concerts in Australia, and the two were seen on a zoo date while visiting.