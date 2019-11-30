Terrelle Pryor facing assault charge, in stable condition after being stabbed in Pittsburgh
A scary situation involving the former NFL player
Former NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor has been arrested after an altercation at a Pittsburgh apartment, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, and is facing charges of simple assault. Pryor is in stable condition after being stabbed in the dispute, per NFL Media, which also left a female victim with injuries, according to the police report.
Shalaya Briston, the woman allegedly involved in the incident, has been arrested as well and is being charged with criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.
Police responded to UPMC Mercy Hospital after Prior arrived there in critical condition just after 4:30 a.m. After further investigation by detectives regarding the incident, the two arrests were made of Pryor and Briston. The police report indicates the pair are believed to be mutual combatants in the incident.
Pryor was drafted as a quarterback by Oakland in the third round of the 2011 NFL Supplemental Draft. After five seasons with the Raiders, Seahawks, Chiefs and Bengals, he began transitioning to the wide receiver position. In 2016, the Ohio State product recorded 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns with the Browns. Since then, he has recorded just 36 receptions with the Redskins, Bills and Jets. He joined the Jaguars this offseason but was consequently released in September. The Jeannette, Pennsylvania, native has not played in a regular season game since Nov. 11, 2018.
Pryor, now 30 years old, was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2008 with the Buckeyes. He also won the Big Ten championship twice and currently holds the NFL record for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback (93 yards).
