Thousands of NFL fans sign petition demanding that Packers sign Colin Kaepernick

The Packers are the only NFL team owned by the public and after 94 years of quietly owning the team, it appears the public would now like to have some input in what the Packers do at quarterback now that Aaron Rodgers is injured.

A Packers fan in California has started a Change.org petition asking the team to sign Colin Kaepernick and in just three days, that petition has already garnered nearly 17,000 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon. Apparently, there are a lot of fans out there who would like to see Kaepernick added to the Packers' roster.

From the petition:

"Aaron Rodgers is possibly out for the rest of the season but there's a Wisconsin-born QB who should be on our team! Lets makes sure the organization know we support Kaepernick to the Packers!"

Not only was Kaepernick born in Wisconsin, but he also grew up as a Packers fan.

a young colin kaepernick, packers fan. also a prepared and proven NFL quarterback pic.twitter.com/5VM0vPscq3 — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) October 15, 2017

The petition isn't asking the Packers to make Kaepernick the starter, they just want him on the team as a possible option at quarterback while Rodgers is out.

Unfortunately for the 17,000 fans who signed the petition, this is a move that has about a zero percent chance of happening. Packers coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the possibility of signing Kaepernick on Monday and he shot the idea so fast, the reporter who asked the question almost didn't have enough time to finish what he was saying.

Um, I think this might be Mike McCarthy's way of saying the Packers are exactly zero percent interested in Colin Kaepernick. #Packers pic.twitter.com/rrchvyptCV — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 16, 2017

McCarthy made it clear that the Packers will be moving forward with Brett Hundley as the team's starting quarterback.

"Did you just listen to the question I just answered? I've got three years invested in Brett Hundley. I've got two years invested in Joe Callahan," McCarthy said. "The quarterback room is exactly where it needs to be. We're fortunate to have a great quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. We're committed to the path that we're on. Brett Hundley will be starting this week and Joe Callahan will be the backup."

Although the Packers did add a quarterback this week, but that quarterback wasn't Kaepernick. The Packers announced on Tuesday that they've added former Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans to the team's practice squad.