Tom Brady directly responds to report that friction is building in New England

If the Patriots dynasty is starting to fall apart, someone should probably tell Tom Brady, because he's definitely not seeing it.

In his first interview since ESPN released its scathing report on Friday, Brady answered multiple questions about the story, which described a power struggle at the top of the organization between him, Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

In an interview with Westwood One Radio's Jim Gray that aired on Saturday, Brady was asked specifically how his relationship is with both Kraft and Belichick.

"He is a great person, man. He has been like a second father to me in so many ways," Brady said of Kraft, via ESPN.com. "I have a great relationship with Coach Belichick. We've worked together for 18 years. There's no coach I'd rather play for, and I've loved my experience here. I certainly couldn't be the player I am today without playing for such a great coach. So I see these as all positive things.

Brady said that nothing's change this season despite the ESPN report indicating was "furious and demoralized" after Kraft allegedly forced Belichick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I see it as I've seen it for the last 18 years: that we're all there to do a job, and that's to go out to do our best and help the team win," Brady said. "That's been very consistent here. That's been a big reason why our team has been so successful, and I don't see that any different going into this week."

The fact that the report came out just one week before the Patriots are set to play their first game of the postseason could actually help the team. According to Brady, the Patriots seem to thrive on adversity.

"I think in so many ways, adversity that our team has faced over the years only makes us stronger," Brady said. "Everything is a great opportunity, and we have a great opportunity as a team."

Although the ESPN story painted a picture of a team that seems to be fractured, Brady said that's simply not the case.

"I don't think so. Only if we let it," Brady said, when asked if the Patriots could become fractured. "I think for so long we've proven that we ignore the noise, we do our job, we speak for ourselves, and we focus on what we need to do to help the team win."

If any Patriots fans out there are worried that the report might turn into a distraction, don't worry, Brady said that's not going to happen.

"Along with winning and great success comes a lot of things," Brady said. "I think for a long time we've done a great job of winning games, and it forces people to be creative with what they talk about and the things they write and the things they may speculate on. Diagnosing football plays doesn't get the attention that some of these other things might.

Brady did give one ominous answer and that came when he was asked if he thought he would finish his career with the Patriots. On multiple occasions, Brady has said that there's always a chance that he could end up somewhere else and he basically repeated that answer to Gray.

"Well, in that aspect I haven't changed at all, so I know careers change," Brady said. "They change places. Great players change, coaches change, ownership changes, that's just the way it is. So, you know, I think there's a humility that you understand that you're not bigger than any of this, and I believe I'm certainly not."

Brady's interview came one day after he released a statement with Kraft and Belichick through the Patriots. In that statement, the Patriots called the ESPN story "unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate."

Brady's agent also responded to the story. Don Yee, who also represents Jimmy Garoppolo, warned people that you shouldn't "believe everything you read."

According to the story, one of the sticking points between Brady and Belichick has been Brady's trainer Alex Guerrero, who also happened to release a statement. The TB12 co-founder, who reportedly has his sideline access revoked, used his statement to thank both Brady and Kraft for supporting his career, but didn't mention Belichick a single time.

Now that Brady's talked about it, the next man up is Belichick, which means we should be in for an exciting time the next time he holds a press conference.