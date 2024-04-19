Tom Brady might be retired right now, but he definitely still seems to be in football shape and we know that because the seven-time Super Bowl winner shared a video on social media this week that showed him working out.

If you're wondering what kind of shape Brady is currently in, you can check that out in the video below.

A retired player working out by himself isn't usually that notable, but it's worth mentioning in this situation, because it comes less than 10 days after Brady said he might be open to an NFL return in the right spot like Las Vegas or New England.

"I'm not opposed to it," Brady said on April 11 edition of the "Deep Cuts" podcast. "I don't know if they're gonna let me, if I become an owner of an NFL team, but I don't know if -- I don't know, I'm always gonna be in good shape, (I'll) always be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit, like M.J. coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Brady has already come out of retirement once before, so it wouldn't be totally surprising to see it happen again, but if Brady is going to play, this feels like the final year where it could realistically happen.

As Brady notes, he's about to become a minority owner of an NFL team (Raiders) and once that gets voted through, it will be almost impossible for him to return, because he'd have to get approval from the NFL owners to play at that point and he'd need 24 out of 32 of them to be on board with it. Let's also not forget that Brady has a job lined up at Fox as their No. 1 color analyst on NFL games and they'd probably love to know just how serious he is about a possible return so they can plan accordingly.

It seems crazy to think about Brady making a comeback at age 46, and it most likely won't happen, but he seems to be keeping the door just slightly open for the 2024 season. We made a list of 10 teams that might be interested in signing Brady if he does return and you can check that out here.

Even if Brady doesn't play another down, he will be making a return to an NFL stadium in the very near future. The three-time NFL MVP will be inducted into the Patriots' Hall of Fame in a ceremony that will take place on June 12 at Gillette Stadium.