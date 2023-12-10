Kicking was a problem around the NFL on Sunday, with multiple special teams units botching both field goals and extra points. Not even Falcons Pro Bowler Younghoe Koo, one of the most accurate legs in league history, could avoid the day's doldrums, missing a pair of field goals against the Buccaneers. It's not out of the question that ailing teams could swiftly seek outside help.

But which kickers are actually available? Here are three notable names that could be signed:

The longtime Packers standout just joined the Rams ahead of Week 14, but he's technically only on Los Angeles' practice squad, meaning any team could still sign him to its active roster. The Rams did elevate him from the scout team for Sunday's game against the Ravens, only to leave him inactive in favor of Lucas Havrisik, who went 3 of 3 on field goal tries. The 39-year-old Super Bowl champion previously worked out for the Saints and went 25 of 29 (86.2%) for the Pack in 2022.

Released by the Buccaneers in favor of Chase McLaughlin ahead of the 2023 season, the 37-year-old Succop had a down 2022 campaign, posting his lowest full-season FG percentage (81.6) in almost a decade and going just 2 of 7 from beyond 50 yards. But he's got 10 games of playoff experience, including a perfect 2020 run with the title-winning Bucs, and like Crosby has done it well enough for long enough to warrant a late-year look. He's three years removed from going 28 of 31 (90.3%) on FG tries.

The journeyman had an unceremonious exit from the Rams in October, with L.A. cutting him a day after he missed three kicks in a loss to the Steelers -- the third time in 2023 he missed multiple kicks. He also infamously missed four extra points in a single Cowboys playoff game. Before that, however, he went 29 of 32 (90.6%) with a career-high 137 total points for Dallas, becoming the first kicker in NFL history to connect on four different 60-yard FGs. He previously went 16 of 18 with the Saints in 2021.