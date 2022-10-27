Tyreek Hill has been everything the Miami Dolphins could have asked for through the first seven games with his new team. A deep threat opposing defenses have to respect, Hill has been taking advantage of the coverage given to him while his teammates benefit.

Jaylen Waddle is leading the league in yards per catch (18.3, minimum 40 targets), part of the effect Hill provides to the passing game. Hill has been impressive himself, living up to his reputation as one of the best receivers in football. He's leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and yards per game -- on pace to set multiple NFL receiving records in his first year with the Dolphins.

Hill is having an historic first season in Miami, setting himself up to have the greatest season for a pass catcher in franchise history. In this week's "By The Numbers," we take a look at Hill's first seven games with Miami, his chase for the NFL record books, and how he's setting himself up for the greatest first season for a pass catcher with a new team.

Most catches -- 2022 NFL season

Most receiving yards -- 2022 NFL season

Tyreek Hill -- 773 Stefon Diggs -- 656 Justin Jefferson -- 654 Jaylen Waddle -- 621 Cooper Kupp -- 607

Receiving yards per game -- 2022 NFL season

Tyreek Hill -- 110.4 Stefon Diggs -- 109.3 Justin Jefferson -- 109.0 Cooper Kupp -- 101.2 Jaylen Waddle -- 88.7

Hill is on pace to etch his name in the single-season NFL record books in 2022, as he would finish the year with 138 catches and 1,877 yards. The 138 catches would be the fourth most for a pass catcher in NFL history while the 1,877 receiving yards would be third. Reaching Michael Thomas' mark of 149 would require Hill to average 9.2 receptions per game. To reach Calvin Johnson's mark of 1,964, Hill would need to average 119.1 receiving yards per game.

While Hill is on pace for an historic season, he also can have the best season for a pass catcher with a new team. Here are the best seasons for a pass catcher in his first year with a new team.

Most receptions in first season with team -- NFL history

Most receiving yards in first season with team -- NFL history

Stefon Diggs -- 1,525 (2020, Bills) Brandon Marshall-- 1,508 (2012, Bears) Brandon Marshall -- 1,502 (2015, Jets) Randy Moss -- 1,493 (2007, Patriots) Santana Moss -- 1,483 (2005, Washington)

Hill would break Diggs' record by 11 catches and 352 yards if he continues his current pace, which would be the best season for a pass catcher in his first season with a new team. He needs to average just seven catches a game to catch Diggs and 75.2 receiving yards per game -- more than attainable numbers.

An interesting aspect of Hill's season? He's only scored two touchdowns on the season, both of which went for 48 and 60 yards. Hill is one of 11 players with two touchdowns of 40-plus yards on the season and one of nine players with two touchdown catches of 40-plus receiving yards.

Both of Hill's catches came with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback (Tagovailoa missed two games being in concussion protocol). That doesn't take away what Hill has accomplished as a deep threat wide receiver, as his 23 touchdown catches of 40-plus yards since his rookie season (2016) are the most in the NFL -- 10 more than second-place Tyler Lockett.

Hill is going to have more deep touchdowns with Tagovailoa back, while trying to etch his place in having the single greatest season for a pass catcher in Dolphins history. Hill's numbers through his first seven games this year with the Dolphins are already the best in franchise history for a single season.

Most catches -- Dolphins history (through seven games)

Tyreek Hill -- 57 (2022) Jarvis Landry -- 50 (2017) Brandon Marshall -- 47 (2010) Jarvis Landry -- 46 (2016) Jaylen Waddle -- 44 (2021)

Most receiving yards -- Dolphins history (through seven games)

Tyreek Hill -- 773 (2022) Mark Duper -- 752 (1984) Mark Clayton -- 679 (1986) Paul Warfield -- 631 (1971) Jaylen Waddle -- 621 (2021)

Jarvis Landry has the single-season franchise record for catches (112), setting the mark in 2017. Mark Clayton has the franchise record for receiving yards in a season (1,389), reaching that mark in 1984. The top four seasons in receiving yards in a season in Dolphins history were all when Dan Marino was quarterback, so Hill is in unchartered territory.

Hill would become the first Dolphins receiver to have 115 catches and 1,500 receiving yards if he continues his current pace, which would rewrite the franchise record books. He's been the difference maker the Dolphins traded four draft picks for, living up to the $30 million per year salary he received from the franchise this offseason.