Tyreek Hill reacts after NFL surprisingly decides not to suspend him, says abuse allegations were false

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was in a thankful mood after the NFL surprisingly decided on Friday not to suspend him any games for the upcoming season.

After the league's announcement, Hill released a 238-word statement on Twitter. In the statement, Hill thanked multiple people, while also claiming that the child abuse allegations against him were false.

"The last few months have been very difficult for me, especially as a father," Hill wrote. "The false allegations originally reported in March were highly publicized and involved the care of my son. I am grateful for so many things and grateful for so many people who have supported me during this challenging time. I fully respect and accept the NFL's decision."

The investigation into the child abuse allegations against Hill started in March and went on until April when Johnson County District Attorney Stephen Howe announced that the Chiefs receiver wouldn't be charged in the case. Although Howe did note that he felt a crime occurred, the DA said he didn't file charges because authorities didn't have enough evidence to know who committed the crime: Hill or his ex-fiancee, Crystal Espinal.

Even though Hill was cleared of any wrongdoing in April, he found himself in hot water again just before the NFL Draft after an audio recording was released where he was heard threatening Espinal.

"You need to be terrified of me, too, b--ch," Hill is heard telling Espinal.

After Ravens' corner Jimmy Smith was suspended four games last year for making verbal threats, there was some belief that the recording alone would lead to a punishment for Hill, even if he was innocent in the child abuse case, but that didn't happen.

After a four-month investigation, the NFL decided the threat wasn't enough to justify a punishment.

"When viewed in the context of the full 11-minute, 27-second audio recording and all other information gathered, the statement did not rise to a level of warranting discipline under the personal conduct policy," an NFL spokesman told Pro Football Talk.

In his statement, Hill thanked the NFL for conducting a thorough investigation.

"To the fans, friends, and family that I have made in Kansas City: I love you and thank you for your continued support," Hill wrote. "To the NFLPA, Mr. Ned Ehrlich: thank you for your dedication, understanding and guidance throughout this process. To the NFL, Commissioner [Roger] Goodell and everyone who assisted in this investigation: thank you for your time and for conducting a thorough investigation. I will not let you down."

As for Hill's future, the Chiefs announced that he'll be allowed to return to the team when veterans report to training camp on July 26.

"Based on the information provided to us by the league, we have decided it is appropriate for Tyreek to return to the team at the start of training camp," the Chiefs said in a statement. "The club fully supports the conditions for return laid out by the league and will continue to monitor any new developments in the case. We are glad to welcome Tyreek back to the team and look forward to the start of training camp next week."

Hill was indefinitely suspended by the team on April 25, when the audio recording originally leaked.