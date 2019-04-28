Undrafted free agent tracker 2019: Signings from all 32 NFL teams in one spot

After three hectic days, the 2019 NFL Draft finally ended on Saturday when the Cardinals made UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson the 254th and final pick taken this year. However, just because the draft is over doesn't mean the chaos is finished. 

Over the next few days, every team in the NFL will be looking to beef up its roster by adding the best available undrafted free agents, and these are names you're definitely going to want to keep track of, because, if NFL history has taught us one thing, it's that undrafted free agents can end up making some serious contributions on the field. 

Some of the best players in NFL history fell through the cracks of the draft and didn't get a shot in the NFL until they were signed as an undrafted free agent. Players who weren't originally drafted include Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Kurt Warner and Warren Moon. Recently retired players like Tony Romo and former Steelers linebacker James Harrison were also originally signed as undrafted free agents. 

Active players who went undrafted include Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent just last year and ended up being a Pro Bowler. 

Basically, for teams looking in the right place, there could be a diamond in the rough out there, and if you're really lucky, your favorite team could end up making a Warner-like discovery and find a Hall of Fame quarterback. Several teams have already signed an undrafted quarterback this year, including the Bills, Vikings and Broncos. 

With that in mind, let's get to the full list of undrafted free-agent signings. The list will be updated periodically until each team officially announces their undrafted free-agent class, which should happen by the end of the week. (Note: Some of these "signings" may end up being camp invites only, and once we have that information, we'll be sure to update)

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

  • Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
  • David Sills, WR, West Virginia
  • Nick Easley, WR, Iowa

Miami Dolphins

  • Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State
  • Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State
  • Nik Needham, CB, UTEP
  • Montre Hartage, CB, Northwestern

New England Patriots

  • Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State
  • Calvin Anderson, OL, Texas
  • Terez Hall, LB, Missouri
  • Malik Gant, DB, Marshall
  • Andrew Beck, TE, Texas
  • Tyler Gauthier, OL, Miami
  • Ryan Davis, WR, Auburn
  • Tyree St. Louis, OL, Miami
  • Xavier Ubosi, WR, UAB

New York Jets

  • Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

  • Charles Scarff, TE, Delaware
  • Gerald Willis, DT, Miami
  • Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Keaton Sutherland, OL, Texas A&M
  • Jake Dolegala, QB, Central Connecticut State
  • Stanley Morgan, Jr., WR, Nebraska

Cleveland Browns

  • David Blough, QB, Purdue
  • Dorian Baker, WR, Kentucky
  • Stephen Carlson, TE, Princeton
  • Brian Fineanganofo, G, Idaho State
  • Jamie Gillan, P, Arkansas Pine-Bluff
  • Darrin Hall, RB, Pitt
  • Jarrell Owens, DE, Oklahoma State
  • Jermaine Ponder, DB, St. Francis (PA)
  • Wyatt Ray, DE, Boston College
  • Dougladson Subtyl, DE, Arizona State
  • Aaron Wade, S, Utah State
  • Dedrick Young, LB, Nebraska
  • Trayone Gray, RB, Miami

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Jay Hayes, DE, Georgia
  • Chris Nelson, DL, Texas
  • Travon McMillian, RB, Colorado

AFC South

Houston Texans

  • Malcolm Pridgeon, OL, Ohio State
  • Johnnie Dixon, WR, Ohio State
  • Drew Lewis, DT, Colorado
  • Ira Lewis, DT, Baylor
  • Albert Huggins, DL, Clemson
  • Chris Johnson, S, North Alabama
  • Stephen Louis, WR, North Carolina State
  • Austin Exford, S, Appalachian State
  • Dexter Wright, S, North Carolina State

Indianapolis Colts

  • Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State
  • Jamal Peters, CB, Mississippi State
  • Ashton Dulin, WR, Malone
  • Shak Taylor, CB, Kansas
  • Hale Hentges, TE, Alabama
  • Jordan Thompson, DT, Northwestern

Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Brandon Watson, CB, Michigan
  • Bunchy Stallings, OL, Kentucky 
  • Donnell Greene, OL, Minnesota
  • Zedrick Woods, S, Ole Miss

Tennessee Titans

  • Derick Roberson, EDGE, Sam Houston State
  • Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State

AFC West

Denver Broncos

  • Devontae Jackson, RB, West Georgia
  • Jacob Bobenmoyer, LB, Northern Colorado
  • Austin Fort, TE, Wyoming
  • Trinity Benson, WR, East Central
  • Brian Wallace, OL, Arkansas
  • Joe Dineen, LB, Kansas 
  • George Aston, FB, Pitt
  • Alijah Holder, DB, Stanford
  • Josh Watson, LB, Colorado State
  • Kelvin McKnight, WR, Samford
  • Jaylen Johnson, DL, Washington
  • Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State

Kansas City Chiefs

  • Gary Johnson, LB, Texas
  • Kyle Shurmur, QB, Vanderbilt
  • John Lovett, QB, Princeton

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Jeremy Cox, RB, Old Dominion
  • Tyler Newsome, P, Notre Dame
  • Chris Brown, OL, USC

Oakland Raiders

  • Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
  • Andre James, OL, UCLA
  • Alec Ingold, FB, Wisconsin

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

  • Jalen Guyton, WR, North Texas

New York Giants

  • Reggie White Jr., WR, Monmouth
  • James O'Hagan, Buffalo
  • Dominick Bragalone, RB, Lehigh
  • Josiah Tauaefa, LB, Texas-San Antonio
  • Paul Adams, OL, Missouri
  • Jonathan Hilliman, RB, Rutgers
  • Jacob Thieneman, S, Purdue
  • Jake Carlock, CB, Long Island-Post

Philadelphia Eagles

  • Nate Herbig, OL, Stanford

Washington Redskins

  • BJ Blunt, LB, McNeese State

NFC North

Chicago Bears

  • Blake Blackmar, OL, Baylor
  • Sam Mustipher, OL, Notre Dame
  • Alex Bars, OL, Notre Dame

Detroit Lions

  • Malik Carney, DE, North Carolina

Green Bay Packers

  • Greg Roberts, DE, Packers
  • Matt Eaton, WR, Iowa State

Minnesota Vikings

  • Davion Davis, WR, Sam Houston State 
  • Jake Browning, QB, Vikings
  • Brandon Dillon, TE, Marian

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

  • Rashard Causey, CB, UCF
  • Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Virginia

Carolina Panthers

  • Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

New Orleans Saints

  • Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming
  • Ethan Greenidge, OL, Villanova

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State
  • Kahzin Daniels, DE, University of Charleston
  • Zack Bailey, OL South Carolina
  • Nate Trewyn, C, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
  • Malik Taylor, WR, Ferris State
  • DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

  • Ryan Pulley, CB, Arkansas

Los Angeles Rams

  • Romello Brooker, TE, Houston
  • Troy Reeder, LB, Delaware

San Francisco 49ers

  • Tyree Mayfield, TE, Wyoming
  • Wilton Speight, QB, UCLA

Seattle Seahawks

  • Demetrius Knox, OL, Ohio State
  • Derrek Thomas, CB, Baylor
  • Jazz Ferguson, WR, Northwestern State
  • Davante Davis, CB, Texas
