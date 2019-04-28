Undrafted free agent tracker 2019: Signings from all 32 NFL teams in one spot

After three hectic days, the 2019 NFL Draft finally ended on Saturday when the Cardinals made UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson the 254th and final pick taken this year. However, just because the draft is over doesn't mean the chaos is finished.

Over the next few days, every team in the NFL will be looking to beef up its roster by adding the best available undrafted free agents, and these are names you're definitely going to want to keep track of, because, if NFL history has taught us one thing, it's that undrafted free agents can end up making some serious contributions on the field.

Some of the best players in NFL history fell through the cracks of the draft and didn't get a shot in the NFL until they were signed as an undrafted free agent. Players who weren't originally drafted include Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Kurt Warner and Warren Moon. Recently retired players like Tony Romo and former Steelers linebacker James Harrison were also originally signed as undrafted free agents.

Active players who went undrafted include Patriots defensive end Michael Bennett and Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay signed with Denver as an undrafted free agent just last year and ended up being a Pro Bowler.

Basically, for teams looking in the right place, there could be a diamond in the rough out there, and if you're really lucky, your favorite team could end up making a Warner-like discovery and find a Hall of Fame quarterback. Several teams have already signed an undrafted quarterback this year, including the Bills, Vikings and Broncos.

With that in mind, let's get to the full list of undrafted free-agent signings. The list will be updated periodically until each team officially announces their undrafted free-agent class, which should happen by the end of the week. (Note: Some of these "signings" may end up being camp invites only, and once we have that information, we'll be sure to update)

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo



David Sills, WR, West Virginia



Nick Easley, WR, Iowa



Miami Dolphins

Terrill Hanks, LB, New Mexico State

Preston Williams, WR, Colorado State



Nik Needham, CB, UTEP



Montre Hartage, CB, Northwestern



New England Patriots

Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State

Calvin Anderson, OL, Texas

Terez Hall, LB, Missouri

Malik Gant, DB, Marshall

Andrew Beck, TE, Texas

Tyler Gauthier, OL, Miami



Ryan Davis, WR, Auburn

Tyree St. Louis, OL, Miami



Xavier Ubosi, WR, UAB



New York Jets

Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Charles Scarff, TE, Delaware

Gerald Willis, DT, Miami

Jaylen Smith, WR, Louisville

Cincinnati Bengals

Keaton Sutherland, OL, Texas A&M

Jake Dolegala, QB, Central Connecticut State

Stanley Morgan, Jr., WR, Nebraska



Cleveland Browns

David Blough, QB, Purdue

Dorian Baker, WR, Kentucky



Stephen Carlson, TE, Princeton

Brian Fineanganofo, G, Idaho State



Jamie Gillan, P, Arkansas Pine-Bluff



Darrin Hall, RB, Pitt

Jarrell Owens, DE, Oklahoma State

Jermaine Ponder, DB, St. Francis (PA)

Wyatt Ray, DE, Boston College

Dougladson Subtyl, DE, Arizona State

Aaron Wade, S, Utah State

Dedrick Young, LB, Nebraska

Trayone Gray, RB, Miami

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jay Hayes, DE, Georgia

Chris Nelson, DL, Texas



Travon McMillian, RB, Colorado



AFC South

Houston Texans

Malcolm Pridgeon, OL, Ohio State

Johnnie Dixon, WR, Ohio State



Drew Lewis, DT, Colorado



Ira Lewis, DT, Baylor



Albert Huggins, DL, Clemson



Chris Johnson, S, North Alabama



Stephen Louis, WR, North Carolina State



Austin Exford, S, Appalachian State



Dexter Wright, S, North Carolina State



Indianapolis Colts

Penny Hart, WR, Georgia State

Jamal Peters, CB, Mississippi State



Ashton Dulin, WR, Malone



Shak Taylor, CB, Kansas



Hale Hentges, TE, Alabama



Jordan Thompson, DT, Northwestern



Jacksonville Jaguars

Brandon Watson, CB, Michigan

Bunchy Stallings, OL, Kentucky

Donnell Greene, OL, Minnesota



Zedrick Woods, S, Ole Miss



Tennessee Titans

Derick Roberson, EDGE, Sam Houston State

Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Devontae Jackson, RB, West Georgia

Jacob Bobenmoyer, LB, Northern Colorado



Austin Fort, TE, Wyoming



Trinity Benson, WR, East Central



Brian Wallace, OL, Arkansas



Joe Dineen, LB, Kansas



George Aston, FB, Pitt



Alijah Holder, DB, Stanford



Josh Watson, LB, Colorado State



Kelvin McKnight, WR, Samford



Jaylen Johnson, DL, Washington



Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State



Kansas City Chiefs

Gary Johnson, LB, Texas

Kyle Shurmur, QB, Vanderbilt



John Lovett, QB, Princeton



Los Angeles Chargers

Jeremy Cox, RB, Old Dominion

Tyler Newsome, P, Notre Dame

Chris Brown, OL, USC



Oakland Raiders

Te'von Coney, LB, Notre Dame

Andre James, OL, UCLA



Alec Ingold, FB, Wisconsin

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Jalen Guyton, WR, North Texas

New York Giants

Reggie White Jr., WR, Monmouth

James O'Hagan, Buffalo

Dominick Bragalone, RB, Lehigh

Josiah Tauaefa, LB, Texas-San Antonio

Paul Adams, OL, Missouri

Jonathan Hilliman, RB, Rutgers

Jacob Thieneman, S, Purdue

Jake Carlock, CB, Long Island-Post

Philadelphia Eagles

Nate Herbig, OL, Stanford

Washington Redskins

BJ Blunt, LB, McNeese State

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Blake Blackmar, OL, Baylor

Sam Mustipher, OL, Notre Dame

Alex Bars, OL, Notre Dame



Detroit Lions

Malik Carney, DE, North Carolina

Green Bay Packers

Greg Roberts, DE, Packers

Matt Eaton, WR, Iowa State



Minnesota Vikings

Davion Davis, WR, Sam Houston State

Jake Browning, QB, Vikings



Brandon Dillon, TE, Marian



NFC South



Atlanta Falcons

Rashard Causey, CB, UCF

Olamide Zaccheaus, WR, Virginia



Carolina Panthers

Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia

New Orleans Saints

Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming

Ethan Greenidge, OL, Villanova



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nick Fitzgerald, QB, Mississippi State

Kahzin Daniels, DE, University of Charleston



Zack Bailey, OL South Carolina



Nate Trewyn, C, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater



Malik Taylor, WR, Ferris State



DaMarkus Lodge, WR, Ole Miss



NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Ryan Pulley, CB, Arkansas

Los Angeles Rams

Romello Brooker, TE, Houston

Troy Reeder, LB, Delaware

San Francisco 49ers

Tyree Mayfield, TE, Wyoming

Wilton Speight, QB, UCLA



Seattle Seahawks