Who's Playing

Carolina @ Arizona

Current Records: Carolina 4-5; Arizona 8-1

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona should still be riding high after a victory, while the Panthers will be looking to right the ship.

Carolina ended up a good deal behind the New England Patriots when they played last week, losing 24-6. QB Sam Darnold had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 48.48%.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals were able to grind out a solid win over the San Francisco 49ers last week, winning 31-17. Arizona's RB James Conner was on fire, punching in two rushing touchdowns in addition to catching five passes for one TD and 77 yards.

Arizona's defense was a presence as well, as it got past San Francisco's offensive line to sack QB Jimmy Garoppolo five times for a total loss of 28 yards. Leading the way was LB Markus Golden and his three sacks. Golden now has nine sacks this year.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Carolina, who are 4-5 against the spread.

Carolina is now 4-5 while Arizona sits at 8-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Carolina is stumbling into the contest with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only seven on the season. The Cardinals' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the most overall offensive touchdowns in the league at 33. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last seven years.