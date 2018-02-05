WATCH: Eagles pull strip-sack of Tom Brady that helps clinch wild Super Bowl win

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a Super Bowl that produced three hours of offensive fireworks, it turned out to be a big defensive play that helped the Eagles stun the Patriots 41-33 on Sunday.

With 2:21 left to play in the fourth quarter, Tom Brady was in a position to do something he does all the time: Lead a dramatic comeback. With New England trailing 38-33, the Patriots took over on their own 25-yard line. Brady was in a perfect position to write another magical chapter to his legendary career. Instead, the Eagles were the ones who got the fairytale ending and it was thanks to a huge play from Brandon Graham.

On a second-and-2 play from New England's 33-yard line, Brady dropped back to pass, and that's when Graham made the play that sent Eagles fans into a frenzy. Graham knocked the ball out of Brady's hands and straight into the waiting arms of his teammate, Derek Barnett.

Although the forced fumble didn't officially clinch the win for the Eagles, it came pretty close. After the recovery, the Eagles took over on the the Patriots' 31-yard line and would later get a 46-yard field goal from Jake Elliott that pushed Philly's lead to 41-33.

After the field goal, the Eagles still had to make one more stop before they could claim their first Super Bowl win in franchise history, and that's exactly what they did, even if they did do it in dramatic fashion. The win didn't become official until Brady's desperation Hail Mary fell short on the final play of the game.

Graham's strip-sack might just do down as the most famous defensive play in Eagles' history. Not only did Graham get credited with the only sack of the day on Brady, but the tackle also led to the Patriots' only turnover of the game.