Who's Playing

Miami @ Las Vegas

Current Records: Miami 9-5; Las Vegas 7-7

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Las Vegas Raiders will compete for holiday cheer at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Miami has a defense that allows only 18.36 points per game, so the Raiders' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Miami had a touchdown and change to spare in a 22-12 win over the New England Patriots last week. Miami can attribute much of their success to RB Salvon Ahmed, who rushed for one TD and 122 yards on 23 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Ahmed has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 30-27. A silver lining for Las Vegas was the play of QB Marcus Mariota, who passed for one TD and 226 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 88 yards. Mariota ended up with a passer rating of 133.20.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Dolphins going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Miami's victory lifted them to 9-5 while Las Vegas' defeat dropped them down to 7-7. Allowing an average of 30.07 points per game, the Raiders haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dolphins are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Las Vegas and Miami both have one win in their last two games.

Sep 23, 2018 - Miami 28 vs. Las Vegas 20

Nov 05, 2017 - Las Vegas 27 vs. Miami 24

