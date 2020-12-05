There are just five weeks left in the NFL season, and Week 13 brings the opportunity for a few teams to clinch playoff spots for the first time this season. Both the Steelers and Chiefs could be punching their tickets to the postseason after this week's slate of games, and there's even a chance for both to lock up their divisions. No NFC teams have a clinching opportunity this week, but two current wild cards square off in the Rams-Cardinals matchup with the Vikings, Bears and 49ers just a game back of the seventh-seed Cardinals.

Each week, we'll collect all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine in one place, so you can get picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

Enjoy our run-through of Week 13, and good luck in your games! All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Bengals at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Dolphins -10.5 Bet Now

"The Dolphins are in the thick of the playoff race and get a break here with Joe Burrow out. The Bengals played hard last week without Burrow, but it took a kickoff return to keep them in it with the Giants. That won't happen this week, with Miami continuing to make a strong playoff push with an easy victory." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the Dolphins covering the big number

Prisco has crushed with his best bets on the Pick Six Podcast all year but is coming off a bad week picking all the games against the spread. See all his predictions as he looks to bounce back in Week 13.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals at Dolphins (-11.5) Dolphins Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins

Browns at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Titans -5.5 Bet Now

"The Titans are overvalued after beating an Indy team that was shorthanded on defense, and this is a prime letdown spot for them. I don't think the Tennessee defense is anywhere near good enough to shut the Browns down, ranking 28th in DVOA, 30th in red zone success rate and 32nd on third down. The Browns defense looked bad last week, but Myles Garrett is coming back, and that's a huge lift against a Titans offense missing Taylor Lewan. The Titans also listed a pair of key players questionable in Jeffery Simmons and Rodger Saffold. This spread should be around three, so I think we're getting plenty of value here." -- R.J. White on why the Browns are one of his best bets

I've cashed twice in the Las Vegas SuperContest, widely considered the toughest sports gambling competition in the world. I've also hit on over 57% of my picks over the past five years combined.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Titans (-6) Titans Browns Browns Browns Titans Titans Browns Browns

Jaguars at Vikings

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Vikings -10 Bet Now

"Jacksonville is a live dog here. The Vikings have been much better the last few weeks, but basically because they let Kirk Cousins throw the ball. Dalvin Cook will run the ball plenty but this could turn into a shootout and end up with tons of points. Mike Glennon is a good quarterback! Legit -- he's a billion times better than Jake Luton and that's only because he's a professional quarterback who's been doing this for a decade. That matters. Give me the double digits here but I would hedge with the Dalvin Cook over rushing yards props. If Dalvin hits, the Vikings probably cover and there's a nice window." -- Will Brinson on why he's taking the Jaguars

Brinson is predicting a Jaguars outright win and has their moneyline as one of his best bets. Check out the rest of his picks in his Friday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jaguars at Vikings (-10) Vikings Vikings Jaguars Vikings Jaguars Vikings Jaguars Jaguars

Lions at Bears

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Bears -3 Bet Now

"Detroit is a bad team that got shut out by Carolina, then blown out at home by Houston. Mitchell Trubisky wasn't all that bad in Chicago's loss to Green Bay. He played well in the second half, and he has a very strong track record (4-0) versus Detroit. Lay the field goal." -- Hammerin' Hank Goldberg

A legendary Vegas handicapper, Goldberg is on a blistering 41-24-1 run with his NFL best bets dating back to last season. Check out who else made his best bet parlay over at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Lions at Bears (-3) Bears Lions Lions Bears Lions Lions Bears Bears

Saints at Falcons

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Saints -3 Bet Now

Pete Prisco: "I'm gonna continue a trend ... I'm going against Taysom Hill every single week. He is awful, with a capital 'A.' Everybody gets so caught up in Taysom Hill mania -- you know what it is? He's the right-handed (Tim) Tebow. That's what he is. He can run, move around -- yeah, he throws the ball a little bit better than Tebow, but not much. I think the Falcons have seen him already so they understand what he does and doesn't do. They lost to him at home, but he didn't barely do anything in that game and people were raving about him. ... I'll take Atlanta to win the game outright."

R.J. White: "Atlanta's looked great under Raheem Morris aside from that first New Orleans game. Time for revenge here. I would lean to the Falcons on the line. ... New Orleans more of a rushing offense with Taysom but Atlanta is sixth in DVOA against the run. I do think Atlanta's going to win, but at +2.5 I can't resist teasing them up through +3 and +7 here. So Falcons are gonna be part of my teaser this week."

Kenny White: "I didn't put in a play on this game, but I'm playing it Under. I agree with Pete that Taysom Hill is not a good quarterback, and he is the right-handed Tebow. Four straight Unders for the Saints ... [Atlanta] is Under in four out of their last five games. Big game within the division, both teams' defenses are tough. I'm gonna go Under the total here."

That's from the Pick Six Podcast, where I join Pete Prisco, Kenny White and Will Brinson every Friday to break down all the games from a gambling perspective, give out best bets and put together a Pick Six Parlay, which has hit four times this season. Give it a listen below and subscribe for great NFL content in your feed daily.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Saints (-2.5) at Falcons Falcons Saints Falcons Saints Saints Saints Falcons Saints

Raiders at Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Raiders -8 Bet Now

"Last week, I told you to take the Falcons and the points at home against the Raiders. My reasoning was simple. The Falcons weren't as bad as their record suggested, and after the Raiders nearly beat the Chiefs for a second time this season, they were being overvalued. Well, while I saw the Falcons possibly winning the game, I did not see a 43-6 destruction coming. Simply put, nothing went right for the Raiders in Atlanta, and a snowball quickly became an avalanche, which is excellent news for us because it allows us to capitalize on an overcorrection on the other side. The Falcons were better than their record said. The Jets aren't. They are every bit of their 0-11 record. They might have looked semi-competent against the Chargers and Patriots, but that was the apex of their season. They're still a team that has lost 11 games by an average of 15.4 points per game, so if I can get the Raiders as a single-digit favorite in this spot, I'm all over it." -- Tom Fornelli on why the Raiders are one of his best bets

Fornelli is coming off a 1-1-1 week and looking to build on his above-.500 record. Get the rest of his Week 13 best bets in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders (-8) at Jets Raiders Raiders Jets Jets Jets Jets Jets Jets

Colts at Texans

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Colts -3 Bet Now

"Frank Reich is not going to get too cute in this spot. This is a totally different Colts defense with Denico Autry and DeForest Buckner back and Indianapolis will be content to run the ball in a multitude of ways to exploit the weaknesses of this Texans defense. Houston's getting a bump here based off some wins over some bad teams, but this is a very different opponent and a Colts team that knows its playoff life is at stake. They cannot afford an AFC loss here. Philip Rivers will be smart enough just dinking and dunking the ball downfield and using the short pass as an extension of the run game. This Colts defensive line will be back to looking beastly. While DeShaun Watson is having an amazing season, this is a very good secondary and the Texans now find themselves without their best receiver (Will Fuller) and their best corner (Bradley Roby) due to PED suspensions." -- Jason La Canfora on why the Colts are one of his best bets

La Canfora has struggled with his best bets in recent weeks but has a couple strong picks lined up for Week 13. Get the NFL insider's best bets in his Friday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts (-3) at Texans Colts Colts Colts Colts Texans Colts Texans Colts

Giants at Seahawks

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Seahawks -10.5 Bet Now

"Look, I'll be honest, this game has disaster written all over it for the Giants. First of all, they might not have Daniel Jones, who's battling a hamstring injury. Basically the Giants have two options at quarterback -- a hobbled Jones or Colt McCoy -- and if those are your only two options you might as well have zero options. Also, the Giants have scored the third-fewest points in the NFL this year and now, they're going to have to face the league's third-highest scoring team, and call me crazy, but I don't think their quarterback situation is going to help things here. Basically, the Giants are going to a gun fight and all they have in their pocket is the thimble piece from Monopoly. Sure, the thimble is nice, because whoever has it always wins in Monopoly, but it's not going to help you in a gun fight. Oh, did I mention that the Seahawks are the only team in the NFC that's still undefeated at home this year? Because the Seahawks are the only team in the NFC that's still undefeated at home this year." -- John Breech on why the Seahawks are his Lock of the Week

Breech is 5-1 straight up with his Lock of the Week over the past six weeks but 0-6 ATS. "It's so bad it's almost good," he said. You can get all his Week 13 picks in his Tuesday column, and be sure to sign up for the Pick Six newsletter to get more Breech in your inbox all week long.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Giants at Seahawks (-10) Seahawks Seahawks Giants Giants Giants Seahawks Giants Seahawks

Rams at Cardinals

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Rams -2.5 Bet Now

"Normally I would stay away from this NFC West grudge match, but I'm worried about Kyler Murray's shoulder. It was clear he was struggling with it towards the end of Arizona's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and then he threw for just 170 yards and an interception during the Cardinals' loss to the Patriots on Sunday. Murray also hasn't looked like the same dual-threat weapon, as he has rushed just five times in each of the last two games after recording at least 10 rushes in each of the previous four matchups. Under Sean McVay, the Rams are 6-0 against the spread vs. the Cardinals and are covering by an average of 15.2 points per game. That's outstanding. They did slip up against the San Francisco 49ers last week, but should rebound if Murray is not 100 percent healthy. He again was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday." -- Jordan Dajani on why the Rams are one of his locks this week

Dajani is still over .500 with his season-long record but has hit a dry spell with his top picks. Follow or fade by checking out the rest of his picks in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-3) at Cardinals Rams Rams Rams Cardinals Rams Rams Rams Cardinals

Eagles at Packers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Packers -9 Bet Now

"The Packers were toying with the Chicago Bears in a game that was never really in any serious doubt. Green Bay dominated against Mitchell Trubisky and I expect similar results against a quarterback, Carson Wentz, who is also coming into this game ice cold. The Eagles leading man under center has been sacked 46 times this season, which is eleven more than the next player. His 15 interceptions are also four higher than any other player. He hasn't shown much to think that he'll turn things around at Lambeau Field this week, which makes the Packers a strong way lean. As we're now in December, it's worth looking at Aaron Rodgers' career statistics at home when kickoff temperatures are below freezing. The Packers great is 18-3 SU and 15-6 ATS in that setting with a passer rating of 112.0." -- Tyler Sullivan on why the Packers are one of his locks this week

Sully is coming off a big week straight up but with an under-.500 record ATS. Check out all his picks in his Thursday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles at Packers (-8.5) Packers Packers Eagles Packers Packers Packers Packers Packers

Patriots at Chargers

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Latest Odds: Chargers -1.5 Bet Now

"Bill Belichick knows better than any coach what Justin Herbert is. He salivated over him in the pre-draft period. That means he knows how to stop the future Offensive Rookie of the Year. After seeing New England winning despite Cam Newton's play last week, I can imagine them beating a team that has no clue how to win close games." -- Jonathan Jones on why he's taking the Patriots to win outright

Jones has racked up a 115-60-1 SU record on the season, and you can get all of the NFL insider's SU picks in his Friday column.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Chargers (PK) Chargers Patriots Patriots Chargers Patriots Patriots Chargers Patriots

Broncos at Chiefs



Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Latest Odds: Chiefs -13.5 Bet Now

Before making any Broncos vs. Chiefs picks or NFL predictions, check out what SportsLine's resident Chiefs expert, Larry Hartstein, has to say. Over his last 14 spread picks for or against K.C., Hartstein has been right 12 times. That includes last week when he faded the Chiefs at Tampa Bay. The result? The Buccaneers covered +3.5 in a 27-24 loss, and anyone who followed Hartstein cashed in.

Hartstein is leaning Over on the total, but you can head over to SportsLine to get his pick against the spread.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Broncos at Chiefs (-14) Broncos Chiefs Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Washington at Steelers

Time: Monday, 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Steelers -7 Bet Now

One of the teams on which I've built an impressive hot streak at SportsLine is the Steelers. In fact, I've nailed every one of my last eight ATS picks in Steelers games. That's in addition to entering Week 13 in the midst of a 37-28-3 run overall.

I'm definitely leaning toward the Under in this game, but in order to see my ATS pick, you'll have to head over to SportsLine.

Bills vs. 49ers in Arizona

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Latest Odds: 49ers -1 Bet Now

We went over Fornelli's best bets earlier, but he's also been SportsLine's top expert when it comes to picking 49ers games. In fact, he's on an impressive 14-5 run on picks either for or against the 49ers to go with his excellent 31-21 record on best bets last season.

Fornelli is leaning toward the Under here, but you can see his spread pick by heading over to SportsLine.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-1.5) vs. 49ers Bills Bills 49ers 49ers 49ers Bills 49ers 49ers

Cowboys at Ravens



Time: Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Latest Odds: Ravens -7.5 Bet Now

This game didn't have a line as of writing, though the SuperContest set it at Ravens -9.5. That only makes sense if Lamar Jackson is back in the lineup after spending the last week-plus on the COVID reserve list. If Trace McSorely has to start (Robert Griffin III was placed on injured reserve this week), this game should get down to a pick 'em at least with a low total. Maybe not Saints-Broncos low, but points should definitely be at a premium in that scenario.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cowboys at Ravens (-7.5) Cowboys Ravens Ravens Ravens Cowboys Ravens Ravens Ravens

Thanks for checking us out, and good luck with your picks!