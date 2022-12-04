Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Atlanta to play Marcus Mariota and the Falcons on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this year, with Pittsburgh installing Pickett fairly early on after Mitchell Trubisky was all but booed off the field. While Atlanta hasn't yet given Desmond Ridder the keys to the car, it feels all but inevitable that these two franchises will use the remainder of the season to evaluate their young players. Pickett and Mariota will have the chance to air it out to potential stars like George Pickens and Drake London, with both the Atlanta and Pittsburgh pass defenses ranking near the bottom of the league. The game is a pick'em in the latest Week 13 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Week 13 NFL lines should you target with your Week 13 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 13 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 13. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 13 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 13 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) to cover against the Miami Dolphins. Miami hasn't been the visiting team since November 6th, when it beat the Bears in Chicago. Since then, the Dolphins have played two home games against the Browns and Texans and enjoyed its bye week.

Flying across the country to the Bay Area for a date with a Super Bowl contender will be quite a change of pace. That is one reason the 49ers are covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 13 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including a pair of underdogs that are projected to win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 13 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 13 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 13 NFL best bets from a model on a 155-110 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.