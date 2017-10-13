Blackhawks' John Hayden destroys Wild player with vicious haymaker during fight

For better or for worse, big-time scraps are becoming somewhat of a lost art in today's NHL. Not on Thursday night in Chicago, though.

During the second period of the Blackhawks' matchup against the Minnesota Wild, 'Hawks forward John Hayden dropped the gloves with Minnesota's Marcus Foligno. The tale of the tape says it was a pretty even matchup -- Hayden is 6-foot-3, 223 pounds; Foligno is listed at 6-3, 232 -- and the bout was a somewhat long one, but it did not end particularly well for Foligno.

Let's slow that down:

That's the heaviest haymaker you're likely to see for quite some time. Luckily, Foligno appeared to keep his wits about him afterward, though his face was a little worse for wear.

Somebody get that guy an ice bag. That's definitely not going to feel great in the morning.