Bruins' David Pastrnak out at least two weeks after suffering freak injury

The young winger reportedly fell after leaving a team dinner

The Boston Bruins will be forced to navigate the next few weeks, at a minimum, without one of their top scorers, and all because of what sounds like a freak accident.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney met with the media on Tuesday morning to announce that winger David Pastrnak underwent surgery on his left thumb and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. According to the team, Pastrnak was leaving a team sponsorship function on Sunday when he slipped and fell and injured the thumb.

The loss is a huge blow for Boston as they look to keep pace in a tough Atlantic division. (The Bruins currently hold a one-point lead over the Canadiens for third-place in the Atlantic.) The 22-year-old Pastrnak has been one of their most productive and consistent contributors offensively, leading the team with 31 goals and 66 points.

Making matters worse, the Bruins have struggled to get much offensive behind their top stars up front (Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, David Krejci) so losing arguably their biggest forward piece for at least the next few weeks will provide a major challenge.

Sweeney told the media that Pastrnak's injury will not change the way the team approaches the league's Feb. 25 trade deadline.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories