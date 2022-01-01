Alex Ovechkin keeps furthering his position as one of the NHL's all-time greats. The Washington Capitals star scored his 275th career power-play goal during the Caps' 3-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday, giving him the most in NHL history.

Ovechkin scored two goals in the game -- both in the third period -- as the game-winner was his 275th career power-play goal.

"It's a great moment for me, for the team, for the fans, for the game as well," Ovechkin said.

Ovechkin gave Washington the lead with 2:51 left. He ripped a slap shot from the right point to beat Detroit goaltender Thomas Greiss. He added an empty netter in the final minute for his 24th goal this season.

The 36-year-old Ovechkin tied Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk's total of 274 power-play goals in a Dec. 15 overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. Ovechkin reached that total while playing six less seasons than Andreychuk.

Ovechkin came into Friday's game with 48 points. A 17-year NHL veteran who's spent his entire career in Washington, Ovechkin has won three Hart Trophies and made 12 All-Star teams. He led the Capitals to their first ever Stanley Cup win in 2018.

The all-time goal list presents Ovechkin's next opportunity to rewrite the NHL record book. Ovechkin's 752 goals are the third-most in league history, only 14 behind third-place Jaromir Jagr. Wayne Gretzky, the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer with 894, said, "It's not even a question that he will pass me, and I think it's great" in December.