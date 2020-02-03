Gritty cleared by Philadelphia police after investigation finds no evidence mascot assaulted young fan

Gritty has beaten the case. Philadelphia Police reportedly cleared Gritty's name after the Flyers' lovable (and thoroughly terrifying) mascot was accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photo opportunity at a game in November. Investigators found no evidence to support the claims of physical assault, which were brought to the police by the boy's father -- a Flyers season ticket holder -- last month.

Chris Greenwell said his 13-year-old son Brandon was physically assaulted by the mascot during a meet-and-greet at the Wells Fargo Center. From our story back in January:

Chris explained that he was at a game with his son when season ticket holders were invited for a photo with the famous mascot and they of course headed over for the chance. Gritty has been a national phenomenon since its debut last year and fans cannot get enough of the social media star. But the Greenwells say they did not have the positive experience they were expecting. After waiting over an hour for a chance to meet the mascot, Chris claims that Brandon patted Gritty innocently on the head and once the photo was taken, Gritty got out of his chair and "took a running start." The furry, orange guy then allegedly "punched my son as hard as he could." Chris called the actions "unprofessional and unacceptable," according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

After failing to reach a resolution with the club, Greenwell filed an official complaint with police in December. The Flyers said they conducted an internal investigation of their own and found no evidence or witnesses to corroborate that the alleged assault took place.

Philly police also apparently couldn't find anything to implicate Gritty (or, you know, the person inside the costume), so now the case is closed.

Gritty: The perfect mascot capable of the perfect crime.