The 2022-23 Boston Bruins have already made history. Their 13-game home winning streak is the NHL's best to start a season and, based on how much head coach Jim Montgomery has gotten out of the lineup at TD Garden, that mark may only continue to grow.

The Bruins have been, quite literally, unbeatable in their own barn so far this season. Their 13-0-0 home record (which stretches to 20 wins including last regular season and the playoffs) is no fluke, either. Just look at the stats.

Within the familiar confines of TD Garden, the Bruins have controlled 60.38% of the expected goals at five-on-five with a plus-19 goal differential in those situations, per Natural Stat Trick. When it comes to special teams, Boston has converted on 30.2% of its power plays at home while the penalty kill is operating at an 83.3% clip. Both of those numbers are top-10 in the NHL.

All of that results in a massive plus-30 goal differential for the Bruins at home, the best mark in the league by a long shot. The Winnipeg Jets, with a plus-17 goal differential in 10 home games, are the next closest team. Even adjusting for a per-game basis, the Bruins are well ahead of the Jets in that category.

Looking at the Bruins' home-road splits, it's clear that the team is in another stratosphere at TD Garden. That's the case for most teams, but it is fairly pronounced when looking at Boston.

Make no mistake: on the road, the Bruins are still very good. They are 6-3-0 away from home.

The underlying numbers aren't nearly as impressive, though. The Bruins have controlled just 48.62% of the five-on-five expected goals on the road, according to Natural Stat Trick, and they have a plus-nine goal differential.

So, what is fueling the Bruins' perfection at home? Diving into the state here, it becomes clear that Montgomery is using the last line change to get favorable matchups -- and his players are taking advantage of them.

Stars like Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy are going to play well anywhere and in any situation. That's what makes them stars. Further down the lineup is where you start to see major differences in performance based on location.

Taylor Hall, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle, as well as defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Connor Clifton, have all been dynamite at five-on-five in Boston. Their performances have dipped on the road.

Home xG share Away xG share Home goal differential Away goal differential Taylor Hall 61.08% 45.73% +7 -2 David Krejci 56.65% 43.26% +6 -2 Charlie Coyle 54.42% 42.95% +6 +1 Hampus Lindholm 65.92% 47.29% +12 -1 Connor Clifton 59.06% 46.18% +7 Even

The stark contrast for each of those players suggests that Montgomery has been able to put them in positions to succeed at home, where he has more control over the matchups and player usage. On the road, with the Bruins' opponent allowed to make the last line change, those four key players haven't been nearly as effective.

If Montgomery can keep getting those results out of those players at home, the Bruins' home winning streak could reach historic territory.

The overall record for consecutive home wins in a single season belongs to the 2011-12 Detroit Red Wings, who won 23 straight at Joe Louis Arena. The Bruins' franchise record for consecutive home wins sits at 20, which was set nearly a century ago by the 1929-30 team.

With difficult games against teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights, New York Islanders, Florida Panthers and Los Angeles Kings between now and then, the Bruins face an uphill battle to set a new franchise record. If it can tie the 1929-30 Bruins at 20 straight home wins, Boston could break the record on New Year's Eve against the Buffalo Sabres.