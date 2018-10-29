Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews will miss at least four weeks with shoulder injury

The Toronto star was injured after taking a body check in Winnipeg

Auston Matthews will miss a minimum of four weeks with a shoulder injury and will be placed on injured reserve, the Maple Leafs announced Monday morning.

Matthews suffered the injury during Saturday's Leafs win over the Jets in Winnipeg. The 21-year-old forward was sent to the locker room in pain after taking a big hit from Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba in front of the net.

Though the specifics of the injury haven't been revealed, we do know the ailment comes in his left shoulder. Matthews missed a chunk of time last season while dealing with an issue in his right shoulder.

In any case, losing Matthews from the lineup for at least a month is a tough blow for the Leafs, especially considering how well he has played to start the season. The young center currently sits second in the league in goals with 10 and is tied for sixth in points with 16. Toronto (8-3-0) currently holds the Atlantic Division's top spot.

Losing one of your best players for a significant period of time is never ideal, but the good news is the Leafs have one of the deepest forward groups in the league. This summer's offseason signing of premier center John Tavares might look even bigger while Matthews is sidelined in Toronto.

