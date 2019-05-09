NHL gives explanation for Gabriel Landeskog offside call that overturned game-tying goal for Avalanche

Nothing has come easy for the San Jose Sharks this postseason. For the second straight series, they had a controversial call go their way in one-goal win in Game 7. This time around, it came against the Avalanche, who gave the Sharks all they could handle in this series.

The Sharks got a scare when, up 2-1 in the second period, Colin Wilson scored what looked like a game-tying goal on a beautiful cross from Nathan MacKinnon. The Sharks, however, challenged the goal on the grounds that Gabriel Landeskog, who was on the boards for a line change, was offside. It was ruled that Landeskog was still on the ice when the puck crossed the blue line and the goal was disallowed.

This explanation was offered:

Rule 83.3, regarding offside on line changes: pic.twitter.com/omlxpSVfkS — Scouting The Refs (@ScoutingTheRefs) May 9, 2019

Since he hadn't tagged up at the line, Landeskog was called offside. The call gets extra confusing when you consider the too many men on the ice rule, a penalty that is not reviewable. But technically, with that offside call, the official ruling is that he was still considered as being on the ice.

The Sharks went on to score about five minutes later, making it a 3-1 game. Though the Avalanche would put another goal on the board, they ultimately lost 3-2, ending their season in heartbreaking fashion.