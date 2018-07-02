Stanley Cup odds: Toronto Maple Leafs are 2019 betting favorites after signing John Tavares

On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs landed the premier prize of the 2018 free agent class in John Tavares. On Monday, they became 2019 Stanley Cup betting favorites.

According to Bodog, the Leafs now stand alone at the top of the NHL with 7/1 odds to win the Stanley Cup next season. The addition of another superstar in Tavares has helped them jump the competition after previously being listed at 10/1, which had them tied with three other teams -- the Bruins, Golden Knights and Jets.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were previously the betting favorites at 9/1, and they now sit alone in second place with those same odds.

The Islanders, who lost their captain and face of the franchise in Tavares during the free agency sweepstakes, went from 60/1 odds to 80/1 in the wake of his relocation to Toronto.

Here is a full list of odds:

We're still less than two days into the free agency period and plenty of teams have yet to finish filling out their rosters. There are some talented players who have yet to ink new deals, plus plenty of significant trade chatter circulating around the league, so we could certainly still see some shuffling of the odds as the season comes closer.

But it's not entirely surprising that the Leafs are now the betting favorites in the NHL. They were already a dangerous team on the rise, and now the addition of Tavares -- an elite playmaker at center who scored 37 goals and 84 points last season -- gives them yet another weapon as they pursue their first Cup since 1967.