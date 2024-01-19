There's a new contender for the "goal of the year" in the NHL this season. Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett scored a sensational goal that helped his team defeat the Dallas Stars 5-1 for the team's fifth consecutive win on Thursday.

With the Flyers leading the Stars 4-1 in the third period, Tippett was able to put the game away. He raced into the offensive zone with the puck, completed an impressive spin-o-rama move around Stars defenseman Joel Hanley, and lifted a backhander over the shoulder of Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.

It marked the second goal of the contest for Tippett, who also scored in the second period off of an assist from teammate Sean Couturier.

Tippett has been playing some of his best hockey of the 2023-24 season as he's scored at least one goal in five of his last six games. The Flyers winger also scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal in a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

The 24-year-old has come into his own over the past two seasons with the Flyers. Tippett was acquired from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Claude Giroux before the 2021-22 trade deadline and produced a 27-goal season in 2022-23. He currently has registered 39 points (18 goals & 11 assists) in 45 games this season.

Tippett has been one of the driving forces for a Flyers team that currently sits in second place in the Metropolitan Division with a 25-14-6 record (56 points). The Flyers are currently just two points behind the New York Rangers for the division lead as the All-Star break approaches.